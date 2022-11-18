How To Use Intuition To Build Relationships

By Jean Walters — Written on Nov 18, 2022
We often hear about intuition and even though it is said that we all have intuition, or a still small voice, many don’t relate to it.
Perhaps the idea of intuition is confusing.
But, It doesn’t need to be because there is a voice that speaks to you all the time.
Have you ever thought about someone, a friend, or a relative, and a few minutes later, that person called, or messaged you? Or you took a test and the answer to a question you did not know, popped in your head?
Have you had a funny feeling that something was about to happen and shortly thereafter someone called with news or a new opportunity?
What is intuition?
If you don’t like being the last to know what’s going on, it might be time to strengthen your intuition. Intuition is the voice of spirit speaking through you and it is ever available — in other words, you are always turned in.
How can you use intuition to strengthen your relationships?
The key is to learn to listen. When people communicate, you can listen to their words or feel what they are trying to say.
Feeling the emotion someone emits, offers insight into the person. They may be talking about their vacation, but you are feeling angst.
What is really going on? That is what you follow up on.
At one point, I had a massive frightening feeling about a family member. I knew something was terribly wrong and I tried to call — no answer.
So, I got in the car and went to find her. I got to her apartment and knocked on the door but there was no answer and the feeling got stronger.
I have to get to her. There is something terribly wrong.
I called the building manager and insisted that he open the door for me. Because I was so determined, he let me in and I found her unconscious.
She had overdosed. A 9-1-1 call got her the help she needed, and she recovered, but it was a close thing.
How does intuition work?
Science reiterates that we are all connected energetically through the Quantum Field, and we have the ability to feel what is going on with others.
It is a matter of focus — connecting to their personal energy and listening. Distance makes no difference. We are all connected. The Field does not calculate distance or time.
You may see an image, get a feeling, or words will come to you. Pay attention. Follow up. Regular meditation sessions help to strengthen your intuitive “muscle.”
I make it a practice to “tune in” to people — family, friends and clients. Often, I feel them calling out to me and I follow up.
Me: Hi, how are you! Is everything okay?
The other person: Oh Jean, thanks for checking in. I need to talk to you.
Other times, I have received intuitive messages while in meditation and relayed them to the person they are meant for.
This practice doesn’t make me special. It makes me intuitive, and I appreciate that the Universe is speaking through me. Other people appreciate it too.
How can you use intuition in your daily life?
The best way to cultivate intuition is to spend time listening to the stillness. The stillness of the morning or of nature, quietly fishing, a canoe ride, walking in the woods.
Anything that evokes stillness. When your mind is quiet, intuition comes through.
If you want to know the answer to something, be quiet and let your mind settle. When you let go of your to-do list and all the chatter of the ego-centered mind, you become open and vulnerable to higher energy/awareness — answers show up.
It is not like flipping a switch. It is a matter of creating space and inviting information to come.
Here are some tips and cues that help you to use intuition to build your relationships
1. Practice feeling
Feel the breeze as you walk. Feel the silence and your breath as it comes in and out body. Feel an idea, or decision, to see if it resonates to you.
2. Practice listening
Lend an ear to the breeze, to the water as it ripples, to tree branches swaying, to the purring of animals. Listen beyond the noise of the world. Listen deeper.
3. Practice expressing
Keep a journal of your feelings and thoughts. As you write, your mind will release to deeper realms. There is a rhythm and flow. Let it happen. Keep writing.
Is it worth it? Yes!
Do you want a deep connection with the people around you? Do you want to skip the small talk and get to the important stuff? Do you want to be ahead of the turmoil, or avoid it altogether? Intuition is like taking a jet instead of a propeller plane to your destination.
Intuition is a gift to help you live fully.
