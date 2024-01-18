The Simple Way To Connect With Your Intuition In A World Of Conflicting Agendas

While so many competing agendas vie for our attention, it is more important than ever that we can trust our intuition and our own experience to begin making the most informed and best decisions for our own lives.

In short, we must begin trusting our own experience over what we are being told.

Yogis forewarned of the times years ago when they stated with amazing prescience, “The old Piscean Age was dominated by machines and hierarchies. The new Aquarian Age is ruled by awareness, information, and energy. In the Aquarian Age, there are no secrets. Now every persona is under audit. Each action can be tracked regardless of appearance. Every monetary exchange, statement, and behavior leaves a trail.”

Our intuition is more important now than it's ever been.

Today, the human mind processes more information in one day than people had to process during an entire lifetime in the 1700s. If we are not disciplined, we will be unable to handle the intense energy of these times. Many of us are already experiencing this in our daily lives at this very moment.

Continuing to live as we have in the past is no longer an option.

Our minds simply aren’t equipped to handle the amount of information that we now have to process. More and more people will struggle, and many will reach a point where they crack under the intense pressure of the times. Most of us are feeling this now — although many are not able to quantify exactly what is happening.

In response to these demands, humans are beginning to evolve a sensory system that allows them to live as intuitive, multi-faceted beings.

Our personal experiences will become our barometer for making decisions in the future while what we are being “told” will take a backseat to experiential living.

We can cultivate our sensory system by consciously connecting to our breath, strengthening our nervous system, activating our glandular system, balancing our emotional energies, and channeling our mental energy to intuitive awareness.

How To Activate Your Self-Sensory System And Strengthen Your Intuition

To activate our self-sensory system, it is necessary to take the required steps to maximize the potential of our brains and hone our master glands to work at their fullest capacity.

One of the only ways to do this is through practicing meditation and breathing.

We are alive because of the breath of life. When we use the breath of life in a slow potency, it can heal us and our minds, and brighten our souls.

When we breathe in slowly, consciously, hold it, and let it go consciously and slowly, we activate what is known in yogic circles as the third eye, the Holy Trinity of glands — the hypothalamus, pituitary and pineal glands.

When we get into that rhythm and control it ourselves it can heal all because it’s the breath of life — which is the spirit in us, the soul in us — which is our truest essence. We become truly alive in spirit.

The only way to do this is through a committed daily practice where we harness the breath consciously each day before starting our day.

We must breathe consciously each morning to master our breath. Breathing and meditation will become as necessary a part of our daily routine as brushing our teeth each morning. We would never consider leaving the house before brushing our teeth and soon breathing and meditation will join this pantheon of necessary daily habits.

Some pranayama can be practiced in as little as three minutes (although longer is surely even more effective). We can all start slowly and work our way up as we gain mastery over our breath. This is no different than working out in a gym — we start by lifting five-pound dumbbells and before we know it, we are lifting 20-pound dumbbells.

It takes a little bit of effort on our part, but the benefits are well worth the time and the effort.

We have arrived at the age of the self-sensory human.

We must learn to trust our inner voice over the many opposing voices that try to sway us from our truth.

It is essential that we become strong in our own beliefs, even in the face of competing agendas and noisy distractions. Our truth matters, and we must live our truth. Our soul requires that we do to fulfill our greatest destinies.

We can do this through our breath — one breath at a time. Our breath is our great liberator of freedom. Breathe and know that you are One With God. There is nothing else to remember.

Sat Nam and stay eternally blessed on your journey.

David Ahearn is the author of the book "Happy Accidents: The Transformative Power of 'Yes, and' at Work and in Life." He teaches organizations the secrets of 'Yes, And,' which helps improve group performance, and is a sought-after speaker and host for corporate functions who lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

This article was originally published at David Ahearn's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.