Many people, ancient and living today, believed that most of the body's ills came from disharmony inside of the body. That disharmony can be achieved through bad diet, bad habits, and poor thoughts.

But there is a way to alleviate the disharmony plaguing your body, which can manifest as physical, mental, and emotional pain. And it's something called Jin Shin Jyutsu, an ancient art similar to acupuncture, acupressure, and reflexology.

The ancient art of Jin Shin Jyutsu (pronounced gin-shin-jitsu), or art of mending, is from Japan and uses certain pressure points to create harmony in your body. Should you think this practice is anything less than scientific, the University of Kentucky offers the following explanation:

"Jin Shin Jyutsu (JSJ) is a 3,000-year-old ancient healing art. There is a growing body of research on the use of JSJ that has shown it to be beneficial for a variety of health conditions... JSJ is a gentle form of acupressure therapy that uses light finger pressure over specific points on the body while fully clothed."

The magical thing that happens when you press each finger on your hand

1. If you put pressure on the thumb

Be sure to hold the point on each finger for between 4-5 minutes, breathing deeply to help the energy flow through your body. When you press on the tip of your thumb, you bring harmony to your stomach, small intestine, and spleen. By pressing the area between the thumb and index finger known as the hand valley point, located in the middle of your palm, you can alleviate nausea and bring full-body balance.

This hand pressure point can relieve nervousness, anxiety, and depression. You can also relieve skin problems, headaches, stomachaches, and the sensation of constantly being ill. Anxiety can get in the way of you living your life, but there are other holistic ways to help relieve it as well.

Kimberly LaFollette, a clinical psychologist, suggests breathing through it is the best way to relieve anxiety. "When you are anxious and stressed, your breathing becomes rapid and shallow. This causes you to be oxygen-deprived, which only makes your body feel more anxious. The quickest way to reduce stress-related anxiety is to slow down and deepen your breathing. Inhale for a count of four, hold the inhale for a count of four, and exhale deeply for a count of six," she said.

2. If you put pressure on the index or pointer finger

Oleksandr P / Pexels

By pressing on your index or pointer fingertip, you bring harmony to your kidneys, bladder, and urinary system. You can relieve feelings of apprehension, as well as muscle cramps, back pain, toothaches, and digestive tract problems.

3. If you put pressure on the middle finger

Putting pressure on this point will help you bring harmony to your liver and nerves, as well as your circulation system. You can relieve feelings of anger and uncertainty. And you can also improve your cardiovascular health, menstrual pain, issues with vision, and headaches.

4. If you put pressure on the ring finger

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

By activating this pressure point, you bring harmony to your lungs and digestive system. Pressure on the ring finger can relieve feelings of distress and sadness, as well as ringing in the ears, breathing problems, and digestive problems.

Dr. Alicia Clark, a psychologist who specializes in anxiety, recommends always starting by pausing and acknowledging what's happening in your body, finding and using a calming strategy that works for you, and identifying the root of your distress to understand your reactions. Clark said this strategy leads to "healthy problem-solving that helps you feel stronger and more confident."

5. If you put pressure on the pinkie finger or little finger

When you press the tip of your pinkie finger, you bring harmony to your heart and improve blood flow to your nervous system. You can relieve feelings of tension, anxiety, and loneliness, and bring calm and relaxation to your body. You can also improve pain from a sore throat, flatulence, and issues with your bones.

Human beings aren't meant to feel lonely and isolated; we weren't built for that. Not only are humans social creatures, but loneliness can increase the risk of death for people, research from Florida State University reports.

