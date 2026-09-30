People Who Are Happiest Puttering Around At Home Usually Say 8 Casual Phrases

Many homebodies and introverted people who prefer puttering around at home to going out share similar priorities in life. While they do tend to cultivate healthy social circles, they also make room in their schedules for intentional solitude. They strongly advocate for their own needs, whether that's relaxation, time to decompress, or doing absolutely nothing at all.

People who are happiest puttering around usually say a few phrases in casual conversation:

1. ‘I would, but I’m pretty busy’

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

When a homebody says, “I’m pretty busy” or “I have a full calendar already,” they really mean they’re not interested in social interaction. Whether it’s a drained social battery or time carved out for solitude, homebodies prefer to spend time in their own comfortable spaces. According to a study conducted by The Ohio State University, more than 50% of people say that alone time is vital to safeguarding and protecting their mental health.

Advertisement

2. ‘We’ll get together another time’

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed homebody or not, you’ve probably felt the relief of someone canceling plans, knowing you’d rather cozy up on the couch and stay home anyway. When someone responds thoughtfully to someone canceling plans, even at the last minute, chances are they’re actually pretty excited about not having to get ready or leave the house.

Advertisement

3. ‘I'll take a rain check’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If you’re in a relationship with a homebody, don’t take it personally; people have different social batteries for a reason. Just because they say no to social events sometimes doesn’t mean they don’t want to hang out with you; they’re looking out for their own well-being, and sometimes that means taking time to putter around and do absolutely zilch.

Advertisement

4. ‘Maybe next time’

Art_Photo | Shutterstock

You don't have to say yes to social plans you know will drain you, show up for people who aren’t doing the same for you, or constantly put your needs aside to appease others. Of course, social interaction and getting out of your comfort zone is necessary from time to time, but homebodies should feel empowered to stay home and enjoy solitude to putter around when it suits them.

Advertisement

5. ‘I’m not really feeling up to it’

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Setting boundaries in relationships can feel uncomfortable, especially when you’re surrounded by incredibly sociable and extroverted people who are always looking for an excuse to go out or get together. A phrase like “I’m not really feeling up for it today” should speak for itself, as it has no deeper meaning, but many people feel the need to explain it to protect their social battery.

Advertisement

6. ‘I’ve already got a full weekend planned’

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that many people deal with anxiety and fear over saying no to social invitations and events. While it may not be other social events, trips, or plans that are technically planned with others for the weekend, an introvert’s schedule, whether it’s time for a hobby or intentional puttering, is just as important to prioritize for their well-being as an extrovert’s need for social interaction.

Advertisement

7. ‘Let me get back to you’

Kostiantyn Voitenko | Shutterstock

Many introverts need time to craft thoughtful, intentional responses, so when they feel the need to say no to social events, they still need that same space. To advocate for themselves without falling victim to peer pressure, they take the time to craft their response, even if they know they want to say no from the start.

Advertisement

8. ‘I don’t want to overdo it’

EugeneEdge | Shutterstock

According to psychology professor Debra Rose Wilson, homebodies often struggle with their social batteries in public. While extroverts can recharge around other people and through social interactions, homebodies need alone time to reflect, and recharge.

A phrase like “I don’t want to overdo it” may seem foreign to an extrovert who enjoys social interaction without limits, but homebodies often have to be more intentional about how they spend their energy.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.