Learning how to feel okay lately, despite the chaos of society, is no easy task. This world (and all of its problems) comes at you fast and furious through the media, and you probably don't have the luxury of going into the wilderness or going off-grid. Many of us can't even afford to go off social media because we rely on it to promote our businesses.

When under stress, research has shown that people who are okay despite the chaos do a few things differently: They experience the sacred in nature, music, art, creativity, play, religion, spirituality, and more. And as you attune yourself to these sacred things, you experience more calm in ordinary life.

Advertisement

People who actually feel okay despite the chaos tend to do these 4 things pretty regularly:

1. Practice gratitude

We all have something to be thankful for. Maybe you're thankful for food, shelter, family, friends, plumbing, a healthy body, and more. Take time, at least once a day, to remember your blessings. As you become more thankful, you can't help but see the beauty and miracle of life.

If you have a child, stand in awe of them as you watch them grow and learn. Or maybe you have a pet, so soak up the unconditional love of your furry friend. Appreciate the miracle they are. Notice how you feel when you're in their presence.

Advertisement

"It may feel difficult sometimes to notice and celebrate all of the countless things you have to be grateful for, particularly when life feels chaotic, uncertain, or downright scary," advised spiritual coach Deborah Roth. "Maybe it’s a nurturing relationship, a special tree in the park, a grounding spiritual community, or just a phone call with an old friend."

2. Reconnect with something meaningful

GalacticDreamer via Shutterstock

Advertisement

What brings you joy? What brings out the best in you? When you love what you do, whether at work or play, it can change the way you see the world. When you get to do what you have a gift for, you access your inner power.

Passion comes from deep within you, and your creativity is contagious. Your excitement for life helps others to find that within themselves. Your passion for life is like a beacon of light. The more you shine, the greater your awareness of the sacred in the world. You will not only discover the sacred for yourself, but you will help other people to find the same thing for themselves.

Couples counselor Dr. Ava Cadell emphasized, "Reflection is necessary to grow and evolve. Looking back at your strengths and weaknesses can help you be more aware of what you do well and what you need to work on to reinvent yourself. For example, your communication skills determine how successful you are at stating your needs and how good you are at listening."

Advertisement

3. Stay grounded

Nenad Cavoski via Shutterstock

Presence is all about living in the moment. Research suggested that most people spend most of their time in the past or the future. Yet, the more present you can be, the greater the access you will have to body, heart, and mind wisdom.

As you learn to live in the moment, you will make better choices. You will be open to experiencing the sacred wherever you go. Your heart will become full of gratitude. You will live with wonder for the miracle of ordinary life — you will become aware of the many things you take for granted.

Advertisement

Nothing will seem mundane. Nothing will seem boring. You will experience joy in ways that you never thought were possible.

4. Find their purpose

This is about love in the most profound way possible. It's about loving yourself first. It's about recognizing your purpose. When you love yourself, you expand your capacity to love others. Loving yourself is all about recognizing the miracle you are and acknowledging your own worth. It's about learning to accept that you have worth just for being you.

Once you can begin acknowledging your worth, you can see the worth in every person you meet, even the people you do not like. In time, you will begin to recognize your own sacredness. You discover the radical truth that every human, every form of life on planet Earth, is holy, even the inanimate parts of this world are sacred.

Advertisement

Yes, the world is experiencing chaos. But this doesn't need to stop you from connecting with the sacred. The more you connect with the holy, the more significant the energy flow will be in your life.

Once you decide to go on your journey towards feeling okay despite the chaos, the more you will recognize the miracles of life, the harmony beyond our dreams, the beauty of diversity, and the incredible love that lives within every person.

You will feel better by practicing gratitude, discovering your passion, building a presence, and loving, which will help you live fully, despite the difficulties you experience in the world. Staying attuned will help you to make sense of this unstable world. It won't take away the pain, but it will help you never lose hope. You will find a lightness to life that will help you dance through all the complexities and difficulties of life.

Advertisement

Roland Legge is an author, certified spiritual life coach, and teacher of the Enneagram. He helps people connect to their inner selves and find alignment with their highest purpose and values.