Most Americans Are Constantly Worried About These 4 Things, Even If They Don’t Really Talk About It

Everything might look fine from the outside, but on the inside, many Americans are constantly worrying about specific things that we aren't necessarily saying out loud.

People are still going to work, paying their bills, and making social plans with friends as usual. But underneath the laughs and fun times that we may be having, we're still running through the constant mental checklist of what's waiting for us once we get back to the quiet of our home. To make matters worse, that checklist just won't get any shorter. On the subreddit "r/AskReddit," many Americans shared similar worries about things they can't stop thinking about in today's economy.

Advertisement

Americans are constantly worried about these 4 things, even if they don't say it out loud:

1. Not having proper health insurance

Americans might not be thinking about this every single day, but it definitely lives in the back of their minds. They think about what happens if they're confronted with a major health emergency, or if they have to one day call an ambulance to take them to the emergency room.

The high cost of medical treatment in this country means many people are simply crossing their fingers and hoping they stay healthy, all without being able to seek proper, routine care because they can't even afford a single doctor's visit.

Advertisement

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

From 2024 to 2025, the uninsured rate in America was an estimated 8% to 8.2% of the population, which translates to about 27 million people who lacked proper coverage. Then there are half of U.S. adults who say it is difficult to afford health care costs, and about three in ten say they or a family member in their household had problems paying for health care in the past 12 months.

Advertisement

2. Fear of losing their jobs

Layoffs often happen without warning, and the prospect of losing their job is what Americans tend to be concerned about. A lot of this fear is fueled by the fact that the job market isn't really at its best right now. In September 2025, the unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent, the highest rate since September 2021. Many people have witnessed co-workers being let go seemingly out of nowhere, prompting everyone else to quietly brace themselves for the same fate.

Then, of course, there's the fact that job interviews nowadays often consist of multiple rounds, only to be passed over for someone else. People aren't getting promoted, pay is staying the same for most, even though many workers are desperate for a raise, and all of that is weighing heavily on people's minds.

3. Cost of living

Everything is expensive right now. Groceries, rent, mortgages, and various bills have only steadily increased over the last few years. People are finding themselves spending more while getting much less. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly three in ten adults (28%) say they expect their financial situation and that of their family to be worse a year from now.

Advertisement

NotarYES | Shutterstock

The rising cost of living is forcing people to make many tough choices they never thought they'd have to make. They're being forced to cut back on things that once felt standard, like eating out, funding hobbies, and even going on vacation. Many of those previous expenses are now being used for basic necessities. It's hard for people to feel optimistic about their finances when costs keep rising.

4. The literacy crisis in schools

Kids are struggling to read, write, and comprehend basic educational concepts. Considering the kids are our future and will one day become adults, it's something today's adults can't help but worry about. Many students are falling behind and are unable to catch up. They're reading below their designated grade levels, and teachers are feeling quite overwhelmed and under-resourced.

Advertisement

As technology and AI become increasingly accessible to kids, the literacy crisis is only getting worse. A lot of these kids are just moving on to the next grade despite not having learned anything from the previous one. And for kids to grow up unprepared for a world that demands strong reading and communication skills, the bigger picture is becoming quite frightening.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.