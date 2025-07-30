People Who Actually Enjoy This One Thing Most Others Can't Stand Have Much Stronger Brains, Says Neuroscientist

When was the last time you spent some time alone? Not just alone because no one else was available, but in true, purposeful solitude? It’s not something many people willingly choose to do. They see it as boring and a waste of time.

But, as it turns out, some of the most intelligent people in the world have chosen to live life with periods of solitude that have led to amazing creations. One neuroscientist believes the very act of spending time alone leads to a stronger brain.

A neuroscientist thinks alone time and rest are the secrets to true innovation.

Joseph Jebelli holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience from University College London. He has written several books, including “The Brain at Rest: How The Art and Science of Doing Nothing Can Improve Your Life.” According to an article published in CNBC Make It, Jebelli has researched the workings of the brain extensively and has come to an interesting conclusion.

According to Jebelli, the idea of always working harder isn’t the advice we should be following. Instead, he studied the impact of “alone time and rest,” which led him to quite a revelation.

“Cognitively speaking, solitude can boost creativity by offering the necessary space for ideas to flourish,” he said. “Whether it’s writing, playing the piano, painting, gardening, praying, or meditating, being alone is often what the brain needs to perform these activities well.”

Jebelli explained why this effect occurs. “In these moments of isolation, the default network is busy forging new synaptic connections, strengthening our skills and ability to absorb new information and nurturing our creativity more effectively,” he stated. So, while you are in what could be considered a state of rest, your brain is certainly not.

Many of the most celebrated, intelligent thinkers have spent time in solitude and seen amazing results from it.

Jebelli offered two examples of people who could be considered geniuses who chose to spend time in solitude frequently. The first was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In the early days of the wildly successful company, he took a week out of his schedule twice a year to have what he called “Think Week.” He would retreat to a cabin with nothing more than books. One of these Think Weeks led to the creation of Internet Explorer.

Another example of a highly intelligent and successful person who spent time in solitude is Leonardo da Vinci. He “was a contemplative genius, reportedly staring at The Last Supper for hours before adding a single brush stroke and walking away,” Jebelli reported.

And, of course, who could forget the famous example of Henry David Thoreau? According to The Thoreau Society, the celebrated writer lived in a house he built at Walden Pond for two years and then wrote about it in “Walden,” perhaps his best-known work.

Solitude may sound intimidating to some, but it doesn’t have to be.

There will surely be people who prefer spending their time in the company of others who think solitude sounds like a punishment. However, it can actually be fairly simple to get into. Jebelli recommended starting by taking 10 minutes a day to just breathe. This will ease you into it.

From there, you can “do things that are made to be done alone and that encourage mindfulness.” Some examples include journaling and doing yoga. While going on a trip by yourself can certainly be a good idea, that doesn’t mean that you have to start with that.

Even if being the next Bill Gates isn’t your goal, BetterHelp said that spending time in solitude can still be a good idea. “People who enjoy their alone time are less likely to be tense, moody, and worried,” they noted. Time spent in solitude can simply serve to boost your mental health, which anyone could benefit from.

