Many of us are overwhelmed by all the habits and routines everywhere that we have been conditioned to believe we need to succeed. Life gets easier when there’s less to think about and fewer expectations to meet when you're marching to the beat of your drum. So, how do we simplify and live minimally?

Minimalism is a lifestyle philosophy that simplifies and removes excess. Living a minimalist life is about prioritizing what matters the most and letting go of the rest. When we do, we create more bandwidth, our stress decreases, and we become more effective. What may have worked for the generation that raised us might not necessarily work for our productivity today.

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People who embrace minimalism usually have these 6 rare advantages in life:

1. Fewer distractions

Multi-tasking is so 1994. Become a pro at single-tasking. Do one thing at a time without distractions, and I literally mean: no distractions. Get rid of your phone while working. Whatever you’re doing, go all in with all your attention.

Neuroscientist Dr. Patricia Schmidt confirms that your instinct to multitask and have 1,801 tabs open only works against you. "Switching between tasks depletes resources more quickly than focusing on a single task," Schmidt explains.

Most of us grind through the day working on tasks we dislike while forgoing time spent on things that are far better-suited to us and our strengths. It’s not a loss to pay someone to help you if it means creating more time for higher-value activities that ultimately earn you more.

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It’s easy to allow life to muddy our priorities. As the days go on, we say 'yes, please' to more and more stuff, often without realizing how much we’re weighed down by taking on too much. Chill for a second and say no. Regularly re-assess your priorities and ruthlessly cut everything non-essential.

2. Living a minimalist life means less laundry

I mean owning less. Clothes can become an unruly, amorphous organism living in our wardrobes. We buy more and more and don’t even use all of it. Clothes and shoes take up space, mental bandwidth, and time spent deciding on what to wear. Make life simple by keeping a minimal wardrobe.

A minimal wardrobe, also known as a capsule wardrobe, offers several advantages: You'll save money by reducing impulse purchases, and you'll minimize decision fatigue when getting dressed. Plus, it's good for the environment. Just say no to fast fashion.

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3. More energy

Lala Azizli / Unsplash+

A super helpful part of my month is running an ‘energy audit.’ I list everything that both drained and boosted my energy over the month, splitting it into two columns. This clarifies what to actively cut out and what’s worth keeping or amplifying.

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3. Fewer last-minute dinner scrambles

One of the lies perpetuated by a confused society is that we need a diverse and colorful menu of meals and snacks daily. We can enjoy a food explosion occasionally at a restaurant, but our dining experience needn’t be crazy. Eat the same healthy, unprocessed meals daily, and you'll feel better and spend less time preparing feasts.

4. More IRL experiences

IRL = in real life. While most people’s screen time spirals upward, you can buck the trend, step outside the Metaverse, and experience a better life. It’s a known fact backed by research that screen stimulation is frying our dopamine sensors, making it harder to be motivated.

Gradually replace high-stimulation screen time with real-world activities like creating, talking (yes, to actual people!), and reading books. This will help you return to your natural levels of motivation.

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5. Embracing minimalism means the ability to travel on a moment's notice

Can you leave where you live at short notice and be able to carry all your belongings on your person? It’s not possible for many, and you may have no interest in this.

But we live in a chaotic world, whereby those who have the flexibility to move quickly and travel light have a tremendous advantage. Being location-flexible means you’re forced to think hard about what belongings need to go so you can stay nimble (with minimized stress).

6. More appreciation for what you already have

The need to have and experience novelty is not only continually crammed down our throats, but it’s becoming more of a possibility for more of us. We can do, be, and have everything we want.

But is 'more' — whatever that means for you — adding to your life, truly? Some novelty is great, but when you bring awareness into your day, you might realize that much is to be gained by making fewer commitments to fewer things (and people).

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Do more with less. Become a better steward of the few things you have instead of spreading yourself about like cream cheese. More singular focus and attention (read: a minimalist lifestyle) mean more impact and joy, and more advantage.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.