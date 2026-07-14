People Over 70 Who Can Still Do These 7 Everyday Things Are Aging Remarkably Well, Experts Say

As a society, we are getting collectively older, and the way we are aging has changed. Stats from the American Psychological Association show that one out of every four 65-year-olds today will live past age 90, and this shift has moved the focus of researchers from how to extend the lifespan to ways to improve the quality of a person's later years.

With more people living longer, the focus of aging has shifted. Looking at people who have already reached the 70-year mark in life, we see a lot of people who have figured out how to navigate aging remarkably well.

People over 70 who can still do these things are aging really well:

1. You can dance

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Dancing is not just about stamina, but also balance, sensory acuity, and the ability to interact and flow with a partner when desired, says founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics, Larry Michel. A 2019 study of older participants involved in traditional dance showed "significant improvement in their physical fitness. Dancing promotes active aging by involving coordinating movements with music, brain activation to learn and remember new steps, and developing the adaptability of movement."

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2. You can walk briskly

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Life coach Ellen Kamaras has a quick assessment for things people who are aging remarkably well in their seventies and eighties can do:

Getting down to sit on the floor

Doing yoga, Zumba, or other regular physical activity

Being able to jump

Walking briskly

Speak to the point of a topic in the allotted time when asked

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3. You can complete a crossword

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Career and life coach Lisa Petsinis observes that if someone is still doing crossword puzzles into their 70s, it’s a strong indicator that they’re aging exceptionally well and will likely continue to. Doing crosswords reflects mental sharpness and a desire to stay engaged. Research from 2022 backs this up: Mentally stimulating activities like crosswords can help preserve memory and slow cognitive decline. When older adults keep up with habits that challenge their minds, they will have better cognitive health as they age.

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4. People who are aging well can get down on the floor and get back up again

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If you can get down on the floor and stand up without assistance, you are doing great for people in your age group, advises therapist Dr. Gloria Brame. Whether it's squats, getting out of a chair to sit on the floor and standing up again without difficulty, or easily touching your toes, you are demonstrating that you have kept active and limber. For doctors, that translates to seeing you as remarkably healthy for your age.

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5. You can handle common household chores

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For example, carrying your groceries out of the store by yourself is a good sign you are aging gracefully and strongly, adds Dr. Brame. The same applies if you can carry your groceries into your house from the car. If you still have the energy to put them all away, you're doing quite well for your age.

"I have friends in their 50s who struggle and get short of breath carrying their groceries, but also friends in their late 70s who are still able to carry heavy objects with relative ease," says Dr. Brame. "Doctors say the longer you can keep doing such taxing household chores, the more likely you are to continue to age exceptionally well."

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6. People who are aging well joyfully engage with the outside world

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Therapist Aline P. Zoldbrod, Ph.D., knows there is one important ingredient people over 70 have that indicates they’re aces at the aging game: the ability to stay joyfully engaged in the outside world. In other words, still having a passion for the activities and interests that make life worth living.

The sad truth of the matter is that even when older folks experience themselves as being as young as they were in their fifties, the reality is that our bodies begin to show the wear and tear of our lives on this planet. The trick is not to allow yourself to spend most of your time complaining about aches and pains.

It's also a huge mistake to stop doing activities you love just because, in doing them, we'd have to use a cane or ask for assistance, which might make us look old. Nothing draws other people to us like the feeling that we are alive — and that aliveness is an internal thing, the sense that we are engaged and enthusiastic.

For those over 70, and those who one day will be over 70, keep dancing your joy, remain engaged in the puzzles of life, and never forget one thing: If you get knocked down and can still get back up again, you're doing remarkably well.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.