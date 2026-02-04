People Who Douse Every Meal In Hot Sauce Tend To Be Healthier For These 5 Spicy Reasons

Last updated on Feb 04, 2026

Person douses every meal in hot sauce. Arshanistaan | Pexels
Advertisement

If you love piling the spice on, chances are you're already aware of the flavorful wonders of hot sauce — we're big fans of sriracha and Tabasco over here. But hot sauce offers more than a little kick to your senses; it can actually be a tasty resource for successful weight loss.

Capsaicin in hot sauce gives your metabolism a little boost by increasing the rate at which your body burns fat at rest. Researchers also found that people who ate capsaicin before meals naturally consumed about 74 fewer calories during the meal without even trying. These five surprising reasons explain why people who douse every meal in hot sauce are often healthier — and how that fiery habit could be working behind-the-scenes to support everything from weight balance to heart health.

Advertisement

People who douse every meal in hot sauce tend to be healthier for these 5 reasons:

1. Hot sauce doesn't pack on the calories

While certain condiments offer plentiful flavor, hot sauce does the same at a fraction of the calories. It varies from brand to brand, but most hot sauces are approximately six calories per tablespoon.

Unlike mayo or creamy dressings that can add hundreds of calories to your meal, hot sauce gives you major flavor for almost nothing. At just six calories per tablespoon, you can drench your food in heat without worrying about your waistline paying the price.

2. Hot sauce kicks up your metabolism

intense expression on woman holding streaming hot sauce bottle JJ Jordan / Pexels

Advertisement

Hot sauce offers a boost of vitamin C and capsaicin, a compound found in hot peppers that is responsible for the serious heat. But even better than sheer flavor factor, vitamin C and capsaicin have both been shown to assist in revving up your metabolism.

RELATED: Guy Sparks Drama When He Forbids His Sister's Boyfriend From Putting Hot Sauce On The Italian Food He Cooked

3. Hot sauce helps with aging

A massive Harvard study tracking nearly 500,000 people found that folks who ate spicy food almost every day had a 14% lower risk of death compared to people who rarely touched the hot stuff. The researchers think capsaicin's anti-inflammatory superpowers and heart-protective benefits are behind this longevity boost, meaning your hot sauce habit might actually be adding years to your life.

4. Hot sauce keeps you satisfied

young woman enjoying fried chicken leg Tim Samuel / Pexels

Advertisement

A little goes a long way with hot sauce! For your sodium level's sake, you definitely shouldn't douse all your food in it, but by keeping your food spicier, you'll need to chow down a little more slowly. Hot sauce is a great way to pace yourself if you tend to keep things harried when you're eating.

Researchers at Penn State discovered that when people ate spicier versions of the same meal, they naturally slowed down, took smaller bites, and ended up consuming about 18% fewer calories without even trying. That burning sensation you feel works in your favor because it forces you to keep food in your mouth longer, giving your brain the extra time it needs to catch up and send those "Hey, I'm getting full" signals before you accidentally overdo it.

RELATED: Mom Punishes Son By Forcing Him To Drink Hot Sauce And Take Cold Showers

5. Hot sauce makes you happier

While other factors are absolutely at play here, capsaicin brings on endorphins. Not only do these endorphins lessen the spicy blow of the next bite, but they are also integral to sustaining a good mood.

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

Researchers have concluded that these endorphins are the same feel-good chemicals runners get after a workout, and they create a temporary mood boost and even a slight euphoric feeling that makes you want to come back for more spicy goodness.

RELATED: People Who Tear Up During Movies Usually Develop These 10 Rare Traits As Adults

PopSugar has been a partner with YourTango since 2011, and is the place to read and talk about the topics women want — dating, relationships, nostalgia, and more. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
People Who Use These 11 Innocent Sounding Phrases Almost Always Sound Condescending And Rude
Millennials Who Felt Constantly Anxious Growing Up Usually Struggled With These 8 Things
2 Things Gen-X Did As Teens That Today’s Kids Will Probably Never Experience

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...