Maybe you've noticed some warning signs that indicate your party days might be over, and it's time to find something not so hard on your body and your mind. Or, maybe you just want to make new healthy habits or include non-partying friends in your social life. Whatever motivates it, expanding your life to include things other than partying or consuming too many adult beverages is great for your mind, body, and social life!

Without the bar, club, or parties, lots of people wonder what the heck you're supposed to do with all your free time. Don't worry, lots of people feel this way at first. Just start simple and remember that connection doesn't require drinking.

If you do have a drink, it doesn't need to turn into more than one or two. That way, you can connect with people more genuinely, and your non-drinking friends won't feel excluded or get annoyed with the drinkers' buzzy antics!

People who don't need booze to enjoy being social do these 5 things instead

1. Have a night in with a good movie or a game

This can work with beer also, if you're a more low-key kind of gal. Sometimes we overindulge by taking shots or having two too many expensive martinis. Try staying in!

Better yet, drink something not as heavy so you don't have to deal with a hangover headache the next day. Good quality wine shouldn't get you sick if you know what works for you. You could even buy a smaller bottle of wine so that when you finish it (like we do), it won't be as if you drank too much. It's a great way to relax and still cut loose.

You can also make a special batch of mocktails and forgo the alcohol altogether. People love trying new things, and mocktails offer a lot of new flavors. You could even have a mixing party and come up with new mocktail recipes.

Just provide some of the basics and let people play. Offer a small buffet of tonic water and soda water along with raspberries and blackberries, fresh ginger, cranberry juice, bitters, simple syrup, espresso, tomato juice, cucumbers, olives, and even jalapeños! Not only is this fun and inclusive, it's also likely to be a new shared experience, which researchers have shown can help people bond.

2. Meet a few friends somewhere low-key

Sometimes the party lasts too long because there are too many people. If you're throwing a small party or get-together, don't invite everyone and their cousin. Sometimes it's even easier to take the event out of your home and to somewhere else, like a karaoke bar.

Here's a little social trick: if you have everyone meet up at an activity, it's easier to leave earlier when you're starting to feel tired.

Just invite some close friends and have a good time. Maybe even let them know the party cut-off time is certain. You can start it earlier, too, so you spend a few hours without cutting too far into the night (so you can still get that precious sleep!)

I don't mean to sound like a grandma, but you don't need people partying in your house till 3 AM every single weekend. It's OK to have a cutoff time.

3. Go on a date

Are you in a relationship? Why don't you guys spend a Saturday alone? Stop calling Ted or Joe asking about who's throwing something tonight. Get some drinks, or no drinks, just veg out in front of the TV.

Who cares if it doesn't sound cool? A date is a great way to get some quality time in without going nuts. You don't have to watch a movie; try playing a board game together or going go-karting. Mini golf is still pretty fun, too.

You could even do an activity together, go to a paint and wine bar, or movie hop. You don't always have to go to the bar or some house party every weekend.

4. Take a day to spend some me-time with yourself

You don't always need to turn up to have a good time. Go on Groupon and get a good deal to go to a spa. Warm up a bath for yourself and pick out a good show on Netflix to binge-watch.

I don't know why some people think staying in isn't supposed to be fun, or that you need to go out more. Indeed, you shouldn't be indoors all the time, but you don't have to push yourself to go out when there's nothing to do. So stay home, you need a little time to just relax. I've had some of the best days pampering myself and watching some of my favorite movies.

5. Go sightseeing somewhere new

Depending on where you live, try some museums or activities you've never done in your area. I remember one time a group of friends went to an escape room, where you have to try to get out of the room with a series of clues, which ended up being a blast. Not only is it fun, but having adventures is good for your brain and your bonds! Research shows that new experiences light up new parts of our brains and connect different types of cells, which is great for overall brain health.

I personally live close to the city, so I have the opportunity to jump on a train and go check out all the trendy places like the "Museum of Sex" or the "Museum of Illusions". There are all types of places you could check out that cost little to no money. Many museums even have free days!

You can also try out new food places, new types of cuisine, or a new dessert spot. You can visit a new trail or hiking spot, or even a new beach. Regardless of what it is, exactly, pitch a new idea for you and your friends to do.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.