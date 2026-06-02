People Born In The 60s & 70s Don't Get Offended By 10 Things Younger Generations Hate

Gen Zers are often misunderstood. Yes, they have a laundry list of things that offend them, but they're also committed, strong-willed, and passionate.

Just because they're different, with distinctive values and perspectives on the world, it doesn't necessarily mean that their attitudes are inherently wrong. Of course, there are some things people born in the 60s and 70s don't get offended by that younger generations hate, and it represents a generational gap. They're different, with certain formative experiences and upbringings, as well as different comfort levels and values.

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People born in the 60s and 70s don't get offended by 10 things younger generations hate

1. Not having instructions at work

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Gen Xers grew up figuring things out on their own, which is why they'd prefer not to be guided and mentored constantly in environments like the workplace. They have a naturally entrepreneurial spirit, valuing their independence and autonomy, and condemning micromanagers and constant oversight.

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However, many young people are suffering from poor critical thinking skills at the hands of constant convenience and screen time. So, they may also struggle with independence in the workplace, without instructions or clear guidance on what they're supposed to do, especially at the beginning of their careers.

2. Unexpected phone calls

Nearly one-quarter of Gen Zers don't answer their phone on a regular basis because of phone anxiety. Whether it's too much screen time causing social anxiety or struggling with making conversations on the spot, they prefer to text offline or have time to rehearse and prepare for conversations.

However, especially in the workplace, Gen Xers prefer more phone calls and meetings. They favor direct communication, usually over offline alternatives, and are rarely offended when someone decides to call them without asking or planning it out first.

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3. Single-word text messages

Gen Xers are direct communicators. Even in their personal relationships, this directness is a form of kindness, where nobody has to make assumptions about what they want or need. That's why they're often opting for efficient language and one-word responses on their phones, like "K" and "fine."

However, Gen Z's perception of one-word responses on their phones is much different, with layered subtext and assumptions that only their kind of digital lingo accounts for. They assume someone's bluntness is a sign of anger or frustration, which is why they hate it more than phone calls and long-winded paragraphs.

4. Constructive criticism

Despite being a struggle for most people, accepting feedback and constructive criticism is especially difficult for Gen Zers. They're sensitive to it because they regularly deal with a fear of judgment and rejection, whether it's at home or at work. Feedback feels like a personal attack from this place of fear, which often sparks defensiveness and avoidance.

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However, Gen Xers know that feedback is a natural part of life. It's completely unavoidable, at least, if you want to grow as a person by handling discomfort.

5. Rejection

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For Gen Zers, facing record-high levels of loneliness across their generation, it's not surprising that a sensitivity to rejection further isolates them. Of course, they hate being rejected, as most people do, but it also feels like a personal attack that pushes them farther away from everyone else and heightens their experience of ostracism.

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Compared to Gen Xers, who often understand the necessity of rejection as a path to growth, Gen Zers' fear of rejection often can come across as immature. However, the truth is that these small moments of social pain actually amplify a much larger collective issue that older people aren't even experiencing themselves.

6. Inflexibility at work

While they're somewhat turned off by hustle culture compared to their own parents, Gen Xers still often find themselves exercising company loyalty and overstepping certain work-life boundaries for the sake of appeasing their bosses. Yes, they care about their personal time, but they're also somewhat committed to their careers.

Gen Zers are far less likely to overlook work-life balance to climb the corporate ladder or appease their companies. The protection of their personal time and flexibility is one of their main priorities at work, which often means they're not staying late or working weekends, even when they're asked to.

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7. Seeing opposing opinions

Even outside of politics, Gen Z is an easily offended generation. Especially with rage bait culture online and access to anonymous features that allow them to comment on anything without accountability, of course, they've learned to develop all kinds of insane, controversial opinions for attention.

However, for Gen Xers, who are less tied to chronic online behavior and more grounded in real relationships and in-person interactions, they're less appalled by someone with a different perspective. They're socialized to lean into hard conversations, and often learn a lot from being able to have conversations with people they don't agree with. However, for many young people, it feels like a personal attack.

8. Unnecessary meetings at work

Inefficient meetings and too many on the calendar are some of the biggest productivity killers at work. While most employees are annoyed that they can't get work done with a full schedule of interpersonal communication, many older generations appreciate the directness. They need a balance, but for the most part, Gen Xers would prefer a meeting over offline communication and emails.

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But for Gen Zers, who are more socially anxious and prefer to work behind screens, tons of meetings at work that could have been emails are more than frustrating.

9. Corporate jargon

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While it's true that Gen Zers are bringing their own new language quirks to the office, using words like "vibe" in meetings, most can't stand the corporate jargon they've been faced with. Whether it's "circling back" or "boiling the ocean," they're regularly annoyed by not understanding concepts and phrases that are entirely unnecessary in the corporate environment.

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Obviously, these phrases don't offend Gen Xers because they've had to learn them. Now, there's a kind of professionalism and superiority that comes from using and knowing these phrases that Gen Z hates just as much.

10. Being cringe

Embarrassment and rejection are huge fears for Gen Zers, especially when they've spent the majority of their lives protected by screens and anonymity online. They don't want to feel ashamed or cringey when they're out in public, but they also judge other generations for not meeting their standards of coolness or nonchalance.

For many, this fear of judgment even holds them back from being their truest selves. Gen Xers know that better than anyone, especially because they were forced to manage discomfort and challenge throughout their young lives. They weren't protected by parents or phones. They had to lean into the embarrassment of making mistakes and not knowing things, and they're better today because they did.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.