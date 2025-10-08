Admit it. You have parts of your personality and character that society says are "bad." You've grown up being criticized because your room was always a mess, or because you spent too much time daydreaming or procrastinating.

These positive and negative personality adjectives describe the aspects that make up the culmination of your mental and physical characteristics, which are a combination of your innate traits and those you're taught and learn as you grow.

So, if you still have this huge lump of guilt now because you still have all of these negative personality traits as an adult, you may not realize you're not lacking anything.

People with these 12 ‘bad’ traits usually turn out to be the most interesting:

1. Procrastinator = You work well under pressure

Putting things off, and off, and off. And then, at the last minute, comes all the stress of meeting that deadline. You berate yourself, claiming that next time, you'll start earlier... but you won't. It's just part of your makeup.

But, here's the good thing about procrastinators: They've learned to work this way and do it very well. Yes, there are people who simply do a better job under stress, and you may be one of them. While others plod along and overthink everything, you don't have the time.

So you sit down, focus, and after a night of no sleep, it's finished and every bit as good. It's actually a common trait in many successful people. Research on passive and active procrastination showed that "Active procrastination can be an adaptive and productive coping style. It is associated with dependable temperament, well-developed character, and high emotional intelligence, and predicts meeting personal goals."

2. Selfish = You're great at taking care of yourself

Most of the time, being selfish is a good thing. Think about the friends and colleagues you know who are people pleasers — you know, those who cannot say "no" to anyone. They spend their lives often being resentful and martyr-like, or they continually seek high praise for all they do. They aren't developing themselves.

Being selfish eliminates stress and means you take better care of yourself — both mentally and physically. You know who you are and what you want. Of course, it's not good in extremes, but those individuals are a minority.

3. Sensitive = You have more empathy toward others

Being sensitive can make things more difficult for you, but also be helpful, so that's not a bad thing! Being overly sensitive means you have a difficult time with criticism, taking it very personally, even when the criticism involves something related to work.

On the other hand, it makes you sensitive to the feelings of others, too, and that's certainly a good thing in many instances. A study of seeing from another's point of view versus feeling their pain found that "perspective taking and empathic concern have powerful effects on work-related outcomes."

Being mindful of the sensitivities of others makes you the "diplomat in the room." This trait also means you're more empathetic than others, and being able to put yourself in someone else's shoes is a valuable skill.

4. Messy = You're highly creative

Clutter: some people can't tolerate it; others embrace it. Traditionally, messiness has been connected with laziness and lack of productivity. The facts say otherwise when you consider that Einstein, Steve Jobs, Mark Twain, and Mark Zuckerberg had and have extremely cluttered workspaces.

A study from the University of Minnesota, in fact, determined that people who live in clutter are often highly creative. In fact, messiness can actually be a sign of high intelligence. This makes sense because creativity is a right-brained activity. Left-brained people are linear, organized individuals who can be neat freaks.

5. Egotistical = You're extremely confident

We all know people who have this trait to an extreme. They dominate conversations, and it's all about them, and they aren't fun to be around. But again, these are a minority.

A healthy ego, even a very strong ego, is often a good thing. It means that you have solid confidence in yourself and that you have a sense of self-satisfaction, are comfortable in your own skin, and feel quite capable.

6. Shy = You accomplish a great deal alone

Shy people are introverted individuals who have difficulty engaging with strangers and with large groups of people. While others may see this as a flaw, shy people are incredibly reflective and are the ones who come up with great solutions.

They like to work alone, accomplish a great deal, and don't need approval and praise from others. Introverts are in high demand. A study of introversion in the workplace found numerous positive traits of introverted people that can be beneficial at all levels of an organization.

7. Neurotic = You're super-attentive to detail

Are you a person who can't seem to let things go? Do you ruminate about things that went wrong yesterday and what crises might come up tomorrow? Then you are a bit neurotic.

On the other hand, neurotic people often turn that "flaw" into a true positive in the workplace. They tend to stick with something and persevere until every last detail is hammered out.

These are the conscientious, detail-oriented people who are so necessary for certain career positions today. A World Economic Forum report gave numerous examples of careers and industries that consistently place being detail-oriented as a highly valuable trait in employees.

8. Distractable = You have unique problem-solving skills

People with ADD are distractible, jumping from one subject to the next; they can't seem to stick with one thing until it's finished, but prefer several things going on at once.

But research says you're of above-average intelligence. And you welcome so much into your brain at a time, you may be the one with the unique solution to that problem. Life is never dull for you.

"The ability to change plans on a dime" is a trait of people with ADHD, explained psychologist Sharon Saline. "Similar to impulsivity, spontaneity can lead to distractibility, but at its best, it can be an incredible asset, allowing the person to adapt and change as needed, without too much stress."

9. Pessimistic = You bring realism to all situations

"Negative Nellies" is what these people are usually called. They always see the negative side of every situation, so how can they possibly ever be happy? Others tend to avoid them, and they often only have friends with the same trait as their own.

But think about this another way, and you'll find an upside to pessimism. When tough decisions have to be made or problem-solving has to be accomplished, the value of the pessimist shines through.

This is the individual who can come up with all of the "cons," when everyone else is only thinking of the "pros." Health coach Lisa Newman explained, "We can’t just sit around feeling happy to have a happy life. Optimism motivates us toward our goals, but too much can lead to excessive risk-taking or ignoring dangers. On the other hand, too much pessimism leads to giving up, whereas a smaller dose of negative feelings, like boredom or envy, can lead us to deeper insights."

10. Lazy = You're an innovator

Lazy people are unproductive people — that's just common knowledge. They tend to get by with the least amount of work possible and are often daydreamers, always finding an excuse for their behavior.

But lazy people are often inventors and innovators. They spend time trying to discover easier ways to get things done. They're also quite good at finding ways to get paid for the things they love to do.

Life coach Cena Block elaborated, "It's the brain's job to keep you safe by delaying decisions and actions. In essence, your brain craves more certainty before it will do something that could be life-threatening, dangerous, or challenging. You need to solve for one of three things: duration, path, or outcome. To take action, your brain needs to feel safe enough to handle the uncertainty of what's ahead. "

11. Impulsive = Your split-second decision-making pays off big-time

This trait leads to risk-taking, blurting out whatever comes to mind, and making decisions quickly with never a backward glance. This is the individual who wakes up one day, sells everything, buys a camper, and goes off to discover the "world."

This behavior then forces him to take action in a new direction, which may be exactly what he has wanted to do. Impulsive people may make bad decisions, of course, but when they make good ones, the rewards are marvelous. Life will never be dull.

Research on the relation between risk-taking and problem-solving showed that risk takers can easily shift their problem-solving to a more analytical style and subsequently solve more problems.

12. Cynical = You never fall victim to scams

Cynics see conspiracies and the "evil" that lurks within everyone. Others always have ulterior motives; government officials are all a bunch of crooks.

But a healthy amount of cynicism is quite a good thing because it keeps one from being the victim of scams and frauds. Cynics tend to proceed with caution — a valuable quality today.

Now, don't you feel better? You probably have one or more of these traits, and now you know how you can justify them and turn them around into pluses in your life.

As it turns out, your bad personality traits aren't, well... that bad. What is a bad trait? Is there really such a thing?

Personality traits, in general, are the way in which people outwardly express themselves to others. They reflect your thoughts, feelings, belief systems, and even how you were raised.

When you describe someone as being extroverted, shy, or hot-tempered, those are all aspects of someone's personal adjectives — their character traits. And while everyone is different, as a whole, society usually deems some traits good and others bad or even just neutral.

Essentially, good or positive traits are those that are believed to be the most beneficial to well-being and resilience, while bad or negative traits are those that may cause harm, disruption, or other difficulties.

Helpfulness, for example, is considered good because it's obvious how such a trait would benefit everyone in a given society. Mean-spiritedness, however, is considered a negative personality trait because it can cause derision and upset.

And if someone is soft-spoken, it's closer to neutral rather than a negative trait; it doesn't outwardly benefit anyone, but it also isn't something that hugely detracts from someone's perceived personality — in other words, a personality flaw.

Many people consider arrogance, vanity, and others to be among the top "bad" characteristics, but there are actually more than six. There are some specific negative traits to avoid altogether, as they don't offer any positive reactions and only cause problems.

While some can be considered redeemable in some fashion, others don't quite have that same distinction. Not every personality trait is so blatantly good or bad. Some traits commonly thought of as negative can be used in a positive way, even if they're perceived as flaws or problematic traits.

Maybe it's just wishful thinking, but there are "bad" personality traits that might actually be good for us to have, at least some of the time. So flaunt them with confidence!

Alice Calch is a blogger and writer, currently working at GhostProfessors. She writes primarily about health, self-improvement, motivation, and success.