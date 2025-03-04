Parents Share The Beloved Movies From Their Childhoods They Will Absolutely Not Be Showing To Their Kids — 'Why Was I Allowed To Watch This?!'

Sometimes, when we think back to the films we watched during childhood, we're left with one distinct thought: Why on earth were we allowed to watch these as kids? Whether they feature shocking violence or adult topics, they are deemed inappropriate by today's standards, despite being a formative part of our youth.

One Redditor came to this realization when his daughter, a 6-year-old animal lover, asked to watch "Old Yeller." The answer was a resounding no, but sparked an ongoing discussion on Reddit where many parents shared the movies that they refuse to show their kids. Spoilers ahead!

Parents shared beloved movies from their childhoods that they will not be showing their kids.

1. 'Old Yeller'

This heartbreaking movie inspired the Reddit post and for good reason. The beloved 1957 Disney classic, follows the story of a loyal dog who becomes a hero, only to tragically meet his end.

"I'm 40 and STILL traumatized to this day," the Redditor wrote of this film. Movies with animals who die seemed to be a common answer on the thread, with commenters mentioning "All Dogs Go To Heaven" and "Marley and Me" for similar reasons.

2. 'Brave Little Toaster'

"'Brave Little Toaster' is nightmare fuel," one commenter wrote. "There are multiple scenes that are legitimately traumatizing," another user agreed.

Also a Disney movie, this 1987 film may seem harmless at first glance — it's a story about household appliances going on an adventure, after all. However, many parents were caught off guard by how dark and terrifying the animated movie becomes. The themes of abandonment and existential dread, coupled with scenes of unexpected danger, scarred many for life.

3. 'Alien'

While "Alien" is rated R, many kids in the 80s and 90s watched the 1979 film at a shockingly young age — one Reddit user admitted they watched the movie when they were just eight years old. This sci-fi horror film is iconic for a reason, but it is certainly not appropriate for young eyes and ears.

The intense suspense and the sheer body horror of the film were enough to give many people nightmares for years. One parent jokingly admitted that they only stopped having nightmares about the terrifying alien creatures "like five years ago."

4. 'The Land Before Time'

"The Land Before Time" is another seemingly harmless animated film that scarred many for life. Although it seems like an innocent movie about dinosaurs, it features unexpectedly dark themes — primarily the death of Littlefoot's mother.

"[I] spent the next six years living in terror that my mom would die suddenly leaving me to face the world alone," one commenter confessed. The emotional toll of watching a young dinosaur lose his mom and struggle with grief was too much for some to bear as children, and the haunting sadness lingers even in adulthood.

5. 'Return to Oz'

While kids today may have enjoyed "Wicked," "Return to Oz" is in no way comparable. One commenter dubbed the 1985 movie a "bad acid trip for kids."

This dark sequel to "The Wizard of Oz" is filled with creepy imagery — like the terrifying, disembodied heads of the villainous Nome King — and frightening scenes that venture into true horror territory. Many parents who grew up watching this movie said that the tone is just too dark, unsettling, and disturbing for young audiences.

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.