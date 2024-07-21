Everyone favors a specific genre of movies, and often use this when they don't know what to watch. Many find it funny that the movies we love define our personality, but there's actually some true to it.

Ezra Werb and Risa Williams, authors of "Cinescopes: What Your Favorite Movies Reveal About You," conducted research, concluding that a person's favorite movies can reveal quite a lot about their personality.

Advertisement

That's right — the type of movies you enjoy are connected to your personality. So, which is your favorite?

Here's your specific personality type, based on the movies you love

1. Fantasy and Sci-Fi

sakkmesterke / Shutterstock

Whether you prefer movies involving missions or quests, favoring science fiction or fantasy films means you believe in magic existing in our mundane world.

You're creative and have a vivid imagination, one you use to fully immerse yourself in the faraway world of the movies you love. You think outside of the box and see all the different possibilities our universe has to offer.

Movies you might enjoy: Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Star Trek, Back to the Future, Ex Machina, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Advertisement

2. Comedy

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

If you love comedy movies, you not only love to laugh, but you enjoy making others laugh as well, even if it means laughing at yourself in the process.

You might run from responsibility at times, but it doesn't mean you’re not reliable. You know the world can be a tough, harsh place, but you choose to look for the fun and the good to make it all more bearable.

Movies you might enjoy: The Hangover, Zoolander, My Cousin Vinny, Anchorman, Happy Gilmore, Borat

Advertisement

3. Action/Adventure

Vitaly Gariev / Pexels

If you love action movies, needless to say you love adventure, whether it's as a hero saving the day or as a person on a mission.

You're brave and fight for what you believe in. You crave excitement and don't mind taking a few risks to find it. You try to live life to its fullest because you know that any day can be your last.

Movies you might enjoy: The Divergent Series, Twister, National Treasure, Mad Max: Fury Road, Total Recall, Die Hard

Advertisement

4. Horror

Stokkete / Shutterstock

If horror is your go-to movie genre, you have a dark side that you're not afraid to embrace. But that dark side isn’t sinister, and it doesn’t make you a bad person.

You're blunt and make sure to tell things as you see them. You also tend to be more on the pessimistic side. But you're strong in the face of any fear you have, and your friends know they can always lean on you for support.

Movie you might enjoy: Poltergeist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hereditary, Insidious, A Quiet Place, Talk to Me

5. Romance

Bbernard / Shutterstock

If romance is your genre of choice, it isn't that much of a leap to say that you love love, but you also fight for the people and things you hold dear.

You’re passionate in all areas of your life and always try to make other people happy. You’re loyal, compassionate, and don't give up easily, which only helps to fuel your never-ending hope.

Movies you might enjoy: The Notebook, Dirty Dancing, Pride & Prejudice, Moulin Rouge, Sleepless in Seattle, The Princess Bride

Advertisement

6. Documentaries

Stokkete / Shutterstock

If you prefer documentary films over fictional ones, you’re not really a fan of surprises; rather, you prefer to know what’s going to happen and when.

You value knowledge and truth, and know that things usually happen for a reason (even if you don't know it as it occurs). You’re great at listening to other people tell their stories, and your loved ones know you’re an excellent source of support.

Movies you might enjoy: Bowling For Columbine, 13th, Take Care of Maya, Free Solo, Tickled, Fantastic Fungi

7. Musicals

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Just like musicals can range from ones that make you laugh to ones that make you cry, you’re full of all different emotions.

You’re an open book who has no problem sharing what you feel inside. You're also artistic, creative, outgoing, and you don't shy away from attention. But you have no issues sharing that spotlight with your loved ones.

Movies you might enjoy: West Side Story, La La Land, Grease, The Greatest Showman, Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins

Advertisement

8. Drama

Ron Lach / Pexels

It goes without saying that you have an affinity for the dramatic, but that doesn’t mean you’re a drama queen or king. Rather, it means you’re not afraid to tackle the harsh realities of life.

However, you also can see the wonder that is there. You have a big heart and are supportive of all your friends and family, even if you do sometimes tell them what they don't want to hear.

Movies you might enjoy: Creed, The Godfather, Black Swan, The Shawshank Redemption, Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladiator

9. Animated

Vika Yagupa / Pexels

If animated films bring you joy, you’re definitely a child at heart!

You know the importance of smiling, laughing, letting loose and just having fun. You're loyal and have no issue with owning your weirdness and being unique. You think of other people and have a pure heart that many are envious of.

Movies you might enjoy: Cinderella, Spirited Away, Coraline, Shrek, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Estee Kahn is a writer, amateur photographer, and contributor to YourTango. Her bylines have also appeared on Huffington Post and Yahoo, where she writes about dating, relationships, friendship, and self-esteem.