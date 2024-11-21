Horrified Mom Says She Walked Out Of 'Wicked' After Realizing It Wasn't A 'Princess Movie' — 'It Was Full Of Witchcraft'

The highly-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” is set to hit U.S. theaters this Friday, and many fans are eagerly waiting for their chance to see Elphaba and Glinda’s story on the big screen.

Some fans have already had the opportunity to see it, and while the movie received stellar reviews from critics, one mother was not impressed and ended up leaving the theater with her kids before the movie was over.

The horrified mom claimed that the ‘Wicked’ film left her children ‘traumatized.’

Sammy, a mom on TikTok who often discusses what she believes to be dangers in our world today that can be harmful to our children, claims that the "Wicked" movie is just the latest thing parents should be shielding their kids from.

“Wicked” is based on a Broadway musical and book that explores the stories of the witches Glinda and Elphaba (otherwise known as the Wicked Witch of the West) from “The Wizard Of Oz” movie.

According to Sammy, her children are fans of Ariana Grande, who portrays Glinda in the film, so she thought they would enjoy seeing the movie in theaters. However, she said she feels “very lied to” by the film’s marketing team and it was not at all what she was expecting.

“I thought it was going to be a nice princess movie. Instead, it was full of witchcraft and dark magic. I could just feel this heavy presence and energy the whole time,” the mom said in a TikTok video.

The mom hilariously described how her kids were influenced to practice witchcraft, thanks to the themes in the film.

“They got home, and they were all trying to cast spells. Now they believe in magic. Now they believe in the darkness of hell.”

Sammy said that her 12-year-old was so inspired by the film, he attempted to fly on a broomstick off the roof of their house.

“My kids are going to be staying home from school this week and for the rest of the week. I've called the deliverance team at church, and they're going to be praying for us,” she said.

Now, the mom is urging other parents not to take their kids to see “Wicked.”

“Stay home with your babies and protect them,” she warned.

If kids really want to see the movie, Sammy advised parents to take them after Christmas to avoid being cursed by any dark magic during the holidays.

If your jaw is on the floor over this mom’s video, we are happy to report that it was, thankfully, just satire!

While Sammy's video was all in good fun, her take likely isn't far from what some might be saying following the film's nationwide premiere. In light of the surge in book bans and outrage over titles most of the parents clutching their pearls have not read, it's safe to say "Wicked" might ruffle some feathers.

Still, everyone is entitled to their opinions, and that means parents have a say in what parts of pop culture their kids interact with. Here's the thing — if the themes in "Wicked" aren't your cup of tea, it's a situation of buyer beware. All parents have to do is read what a movie is about before taking their children to see it.

Will your kids be able to sit through the film’s entirety without getting restless? Does it have a parental guidance rating? Are there any themes you wouldn’t want your children to see? These are just a few of the questions parents should ask themselves before buying tickets.

Ultimately, it is up to parents to decide if a movie is suitable for their children.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will be conjuring... clears throat... consuming our popcorn in delight, while spellbound... whoops... while enjoying the film.

