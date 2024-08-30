‘Seasoned’ Parents Reassure Mom Who’s Frustrated That Her ‘Funny’ Child Doesn’t Listen — ‘They Will Be The Greatest Asset In Your Adult Life’

Adjusting to motherhood isn’t easy. Even after you’ve been at it for a few years, you may still feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s where having more experienced mothers in your corner to help can come in handy.

One mom found herself in that exact situation, reaching out to the more “seasoned” mothers of the internet for some “encouragement.”

A mom needed advice for dealing with one of her children who didn’t listen.

A TikTok user named Amanda recently asked for help on the app from moms who had more experience than she did.

Advertisement

“I’m not naming names, but can a mother that’s more seasoned than me encourage me?” she asked.

Advertisement

Amanda continued, “Does the child that’s really funny, but doesn’t listen to anything that you ask them, grow up to be okay?”

“And if they don’t, can you not answer?” she said. “But if they do, can you answer?”

“Like, can you just give me some encouragement?” she pleaded.

Amanda was clearly at her wits’ end in the video. She was holding a tissue and it looked like she had been crying.

Luckily, TikTok came through with the support she needed.

Plenty of parents answered Amanda’s call for help in the comments section of her video.

“Momma, not only do they turn out okay — they will be the greatest asset in your adult life,” one person said. “Pro tip: the kid that doesn’t listen to their parent also doesn’t listen to their peers. They are rock solid.”

Advertisement

“Strong willed children grow up to be determined leaders,” another said.

A third person added, “My son is 19, never listened growing up but is my biggest supporter, most thoughtful and hardworking man I know. He makes me proud every day!”

everst | Shutterstock

Advertisement

“They are listening,” someone else argued. “To everything. That’s why they’re funny, have timing, and can feel the room. Just make sure to be consistent where it really matters and take time to comfort their soul if needed.”

Clearly, based on these parents’ experiences, a child not listening to you is not the end of the world, though it may feel like it in the moment. Instead, a child that doesn’t listen can actually be an indicator of future success and sought after determination.

Although kids who don’t listen may actually have their own unique strengths, you can work with them to help them become better listeners.

Sure, children to whom listening doesn’t come naturally can actually have positive characteristics that mean they will turn out just fine. But that doesn’t make the present any easier.

On the other hand, parents can work with their children, not against them, to help them develop better listening skills.

Advertisement

According to Psych Central, it is helpful to “mirror habits.” In other words, if a child sees a parent not listening, they’re more likely to follow that example and not listen as well. You have to lead by example and show them the behavior you’d like them to take on.

It’s also important to listen to your child. Why would they listen to you if they don’t feel like they are being listened to in the first place?

Keeping a positive attitude is also good. This will let your child know that it’s okay to make mistakes and not be perfect all of the time. It will additionally show children that you are a safe person they can continue to “engage with.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, Psych Central said it all comes down to the relationship between a parent and their child.

fizkes | Shutterstock

“Building a positive relationship between you and your child can also help them listen better,” they said. “When a child feels supported by their parents and their voice and actions matter, they’ll make sure that they do their part to maintain the dynamic — including engaging in positive listening behaviors.”

Advertisement

This seems to be something Amanda has got down.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.