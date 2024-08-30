GenX Mom Defends Parents Who ‘Don’t Watch Their Kids At The Pool’ After Lifeguard Complains About Them

We’re taught about the importance of water safety from a young age. It’s essential that we know what to do when in a body of water like a pool or the ocean. When we’re very young, part of these safety measures typically include a parent keeping an eye on us to make sure we’re okay.

One parent didn’t see the need for that at all and wasn’t afraid to let a lifeguard know.

A Gen X mom said it’s okay to not watch your kids at the pool.

TikTok user Dr. Jennifer Scott, who described herself in her bio as a “Gen X with a Ph.D.,” shared a recent experience she had at the local pool when another Gen Xer stood up for herself to a lifeguard.

“True story,” she said in a video. “Just heard a lifeguard complain that parents don’t watch their kids at the pool. A tattooed Gen X mom piped up, ‘It’s how we were raised. When we were kids, our parents dropped us off at the pool and left for hours. No supervision. One lifeguard watching 50 kids.’”

Scott addressed the experience further in the caption of the video.

“Gen X moments in the wild,” she said. “I remember being dropped off at the community pool, but at least I was there with my brothers.”

This, of course, raises the question of whether or not Gen Xers were neglected as children.

Hearing that it was a common occurrence for Gen X to be left to fend for themselves at the pool does make one wonder whether the generation was somewhat neglected overall.

According to Scott Zimmer, writing for Bridgeworks, that might not be far off from the truth.

Of the time period, Zimmer wrote, “Parental supervision was minimal. 911 wasn’t available in most towns. Older homes were coated in lead-based paint, and schools were covered in asbestos.”

Furthermore, Zimmer pointed out, “Baby boomers and Gen Xers grew up in a very different and sometimes dangerous time.”

Some of this can surely just be attributed to the time period in which Gen X grew up. After all, there was once a time when kids could roam more freely, and doors were left unlocked.

That doesn’t mean Gen Xers grew up during a more dangerous time. In fact, the lack of parental supervision may indicate the opposite — that it was safe enough for parents to be more relaxed.

Still, parents are responsible for their children at the pool, even when there is a lifeguard on duty.

Some parents, Gen X or otherwise, may claim that the pool is a place where they can let their guard down a bit. That’s what the lifeguards are for, right?

Wrong, said the U.S. government’s Pool Safety website. Instead, a “Water Watcher” should always be appointed to keep an eye on children.

“Drowning doesn’t happen in the way Hollywood portrays it,” they said. “It’s quick, silent, and can often go unnoticed if a parent or guardian is distracted. Vigilance is paramount when children are in or near the water, which is why it is so important to designate an adult Water Watcher.”

Parenting blog Scary Mommy also addressed the issue of whether or not lifeguards are responsible for watching children. Writer Alexandra Rosas spoke with her son, who is a lifeguard, about safety at the pool.

His top tip is that “lifeguards are not there to be babysitters.”

“Our job is to help in an emergency, but we are watching lots of kids — not just yours — at one time,” he elaborated.

While some generations may be used to less parental supervision, it’s important to remember that the best way to keep your kids safe is, in fact, to supervise. You can’t rely on someone else to take care of your child, especially when their real role is to step in only during an emergency.

