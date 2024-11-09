Parents Post Ad For A Full-Time Nanny Willing To Work 8 Hours A Day For $30

There's a childcare crisis in the U.S. That's no secret. Parents are being forced out of the workforce to stay home with kids because they simply can't afford to pay for daycare. That doesn't mean childcare providers should get the shaft, however.

Posted in a babysitting Facebook group, this mother’s advertisement for a nanny invited considerable backlash online.

While the parents' expectations were acceptable, their rate — only $30 a day — was decidedly not.

The parents posted an ad for a full-time nanny who is willing to work 8 hours a day for $30.

“We’re looking for a full-time nanny for an infant and occasionally an 8-year-old,” the mom wrote in her post. “At the moment we’re on maternity leave, but we will be going back soon.”

Pixel Shot | CanvaPro

She clarified that the hours would likely be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and they are looking for someone who is a nonsmoker, is OK with large dogs, and has reliable transportation.

In addition to general newborn care, like changing diapers and feeding, this mom added that she expects her nanny to do “milestone” work, like teaching sounds, actions, and letters with both of her kids. So, not only would this nanny be taking on the “babysitter” role, but they’d also be teaching the children.

The parents received a lot of criticism online regarding their intended rate.

Other nannies and parents in the group quickly criticized the mom, suggesting she was “insane” and “ignorant” to pay someone $30 per day when that’s the going hourly rate for most workers in the industry.

“I’m hoping that this is a typo,” one mom wrote, “because if it’s not, they have some serious budgeting to do around childcare costs… Sending them luck post-maternity leave.”

“You can’t expect an experienced nanny to come watch, teach, and take care of your kids at a rate like that,” another user commented. “It’s just not feasible, ethical, or right.”

"People really don’t realize having a private NANNY is such a luxury," a third user pointed out. "If you can’t afford it then you can’t afford it."

Babysitters and nannies deserve to be paid a livable wage — closer to $30 an hour than a day.

With the average childcare costs for a family being more expensive than college tuition, it’s unsurprising that parents are looking to find a cheaper alternative.

They can’t afford to stay home, they can’t afford to quit their jobs, and they can’t afford daycare for their kids — what other options do they have?

Pocstock | CanvaPro

Of course, the answer isn’t depriving babysitters and nannies of a fair income. Yet the parents offered only $210 for a full week. That's less than the average daily income for a typical working nanny.

We often focus on the lack of maternity leave regulations for new parents, low wages in Corporate America, and the mass unaffordability of childcare across the nation — all real issues. However, we must also advocate for nannies and babysitters who deserve fair pay and who are often taken advantage of by clients, families, and parents.

This mom might not know any better than to suggest a $30 per day rate, or worse yet, she might not have any other choice. Either way, we’re all hoping it’s the 3rd option: just a typo.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories