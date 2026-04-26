As we age, we need more sleep. We all do. As a society, we don’t value the benefits of sleep enough, even though recent research has argued that sleep deprivation might be our next major public health crisis. The hard part is that even when we know that we need more rest, it isn’t always easy to get it.

We might finally accomplish the impossible and find ourselves in bed at 10 pm one night, but then we just lie there. We’re exhausted, we’re so desperate to sleep, but it never comes. Instead, we sit there, unable to switch our brains off and watching old episodes of Veep on our phones until 3 am. It feels like the cruelest trick our body can play on us — we know it needs sleep, and yet it keeps that rejuvenating rest just out of our reach.

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Fortunately, you can do something about that. You can actually teach yourself to sleep better… without using pills. And the best place to start is a fascinating new book by Katrin Schubert, M.D. (which I can’t recommend enough) titled Improve Sleep: 20 Quick Techniques.

In the book, Schubert validates our need for sleep (it really is the healthiest thing you can do for your body) and walks us through various tips, techniques, and strategies that make it so much easier to fall asleep.

Not to be hyperbolic, but I’ve been trying the techniques in the book for about a month now, and I’ve had some of the best sleep of my life. I actually fall asleep when I get into bed now, rather than browsing YouTube or scrolling Instagram and worrying all night.

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If you’re over 50 and not sleeping well, these 6 small fixes help you wake up actually rested:

1. If you’re over 50, get at least twenty minutes of natural sunlight each day

Light exposure during the day helps your body follow a normal sleep-and-wake cycle. Natural sunlight regulates your body’s production and release of melatonin, the hormone that is excreted at night to induce the natural sleep cycle.

Research has shown how natural light helps adjust the hormone responsible for sleep. Sunlight exposure allows your brain to correct irregular sleep cycles. Because of this, people over 50 who get enough sunlight tend to feel more alert during the day, experience less anxiety and insomnia, and show better overall health.

2. Reduce the amount of fluids you drink in the evening

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Drinking water throughout the day is important for your body’s health. Consuming liquids later in the evening can disrupt your sleep. You might feel more rested in the morning if you do not have to get up at night to answer nature’s call.

Be mindful of when you are drinking that water. One study examined how drinking water before sleep and found that drinking about 280 mL of plain water right before bed helped some people feel less depressed the following morning. However, this also shortened REM sleep and increased the need to wake up to use the bathroom.

If you are consuming liquids late in the day and you find yourself unable to sleep through the night because you are regularly getting up to empty your bladder, then you might have found an easy way to improve the quality of your sleep.

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3. If you’re over 50, reduce light exposure at least two hours before bedtime

For the best night’s sleep, when it is getting close to bedtime, you need to trade in the time you spend in front of a screen for something like time spent with a good, old-fashioned book. Screens on TVs, laptops, and smartphones emit the types of light that will keep you up. Instead of staring at a screen, try unwinding with relaxation or breathing exercises, soft and relaxing music, or just spending time with your loved ones. Bright white-blue lights keep us wired! So avoid them close to bedtime.

While artificial light provides benefits, a study helped show that constant exposure to light after dark, particularly the blue light emitted by LED lights and electronic devices, suppresses the production of the sleep hormone melatonin and inhibits the natural sleep cycle.

4. Eat magnesium-rich foods

Researchers have focused on magnesium for sleep because it helps regulate the body’s internal clock. Magnesium can relax your muscles and your brain. You can mindfully add some magnesium-rich foods to your diet, like almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, leafy green vegetables, avocados, and bananas, which all contain high levels of this vital mineral. Another great way to expose your body to magnesium and get ready for rest is by adding Epsom salts to your bath.

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5. If you’re over 50, keep your cortisol levels low

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Your body makes a stress hormone called cortisol. High stress levels elevate our cortisol levels. High levels of cortisol in our bodies keep us awake because cortisol’s release is a way our bodies enable alertness. Cortisol keeps us alert and balances energy levels. Chronic stress and aging can disrupt the process and lead to harmful health effects. Studies have shown that cortisol imbalance can contribute to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, severe depression, and chronic pain.

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As night approaches, keep your cortisol levels managed by reducing your overall stress levels. Maybe that means not listening to the news, watching thrillers, or tackling disagreements toward the end of the day. You can’t drift off into dreamland if your body is full of cortisol.

6. Take a nap, but no more than twenty minutes

Fatigue will stop you from sleeping well at night. Studies have suggested that for older adults, short afternoon naps are best and may improve memory and mental speed. A short rest or nap will rejuvenate you and give you enough energy to finish your day. Researchers and nap aficionados recommend naps of no longer than twenty minutes; otherwise, you may feel groggy afterward.

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Elizabeth Ayers-Callahan is a writer covering relationships, parenting, and women's well-being.