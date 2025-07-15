1 In 3 Pet Owners Would Date Their Pet's AI Human Version, Survey Finds

All of us love our pets as if they were an actual part of our family. That kind of love and companionship is the whole point of having a pet, after all! But according to a new survey, that love for our furry friends goes much deeper for many of us, perhaps even superseding the most important human relationships in our lives.

1 in 3 pet owners would date their pet's AI-generated human version.

So basically, a lot of you crazy cat and dog people are full-on deviants, it sounds like! Just kidding, it's not that serious, but the survey conducted by MetLife Pet Insurance does provide some, um, let's go with "fascinating" insight into how dedicated some of you are to Fido and Fluffy.

The allure of all those AI-generated pet avatars seems to go much deeper than mere fun and games. You may have seen a social media trend crop up recently in which people use AI tools like ChatGPT to generate pet versions of themselves and human versions of their pets. It's a fun way to visualize what it might be like if that furry roommate of yours were an actual human roommate.

But, uh, it seems a lot of people are seeing the AI rendering of their pets-as-humans and purring at the screen (or barking, as the case may be). MetLife found that 31% of pet owners said if their cat or dog's AI render was an actual human person, they'd be tryna smash. Which, you guys, I'm sorry, is very weird! No judgments! But it's weird!

And sorry, cat owners, but you're never beating the allegations: MetLife's survey found that Gen X and boomer cat lovers were far more likely to want to be, like, cat LOVERS with their pet's AI-human avatar than dog owners, at 45% versus 29%.

Nearly 2 in 5 said their AI-human pet would be a 'walking red flag.'

There is trouble in paradise, however. Even if nearly a third said they'd have the hots for Muffin or Bowser were they to take human form, even more said they'd kick them to the curb. MetLife found that nearly 40% of survey respondents took one look at the human version of their dog and cat and said "absolutely not," calling them a "walking red flag."

Which is kind of harsh. Talk about judging books by their covers! But these people saw attributes in their human-pet avatars that people often see in both human partners AND furry ones, like needing constant attention and being way too clingy.

People also felt like their pets would make for humans with terrible boundaries, huge problems with jealousy, and moody or temperamental demeanors. Who needs that kind of drama when you could just get a dog with the problems? At least you can take them to a kennel for a weekend when you need a break from their nonsense!

The survey also found that most pet owners put their pets' needs above their own.

MetLife's survey also revealed that when it comes to their pets, people are more dedicated than ever, especially the younger down the age spectrum you go. A full 66% said they put their cat or dog's needs ahead of their own, whether it was vet visits or just their pet's comfort. For Gen Z, the proportion was even higher at 75%.

Similar trends emerged when it came to money, with Gen Zers spending the most on average on their pets of any other age group, at $200 a month. And all age groups said they cut back on certain expenses like dining out, buying new clothes, or going on trips in order to afford pet care.

They even spend more on their pets than on the humans in their lives. Twenty percent said they shell out more for their dog or cat's birthday or holiday gifts than for their actual friends and relatives, and a third said they spend more on pets than on their partner.

So perhaps unsurprisingly, a whopping 81% said they'd dump someone they were dating if they didn't like their cat or dog. Whether that statistic holds true if the person they were dating was in fact an AI-generated human version of said dog or cat, the survey didn't ask, but we can probably all extrapolate the answer!

