The One Thing That Separates High-Achievers From People Who Give Up On Their Dreams

Some families are chock-full of wealthy and famous relatives, while other families struggle to meet their basic needs for food and shelter. Although you may call it luck or karma, I have found the one thing that makes all the difference, and has allowed so many of us to learn how to create more success and avoid so much struggle.

Mental focus is the key to the most successful families, and new generations practice and move up the financial ladder using emotional stability as the fuel that keeps them rising toward wealth and prominence. Everyone can learn this and build a safer and far more financially stable life.

Praciticing mental focus separates high-achievers from people who give up on their dreams

What works

For those who naturally possess mental focus built on emotional calm, their results come faster than they do for those of us who have had to learn to self-soothe, stay focused, and refuse to give up on the road to any important goal.

How to reach your goals by achieving mental focus, even during a car accident! Become more like “most of the most” successful people in business and hone your left-brain skills. According to Herrmann Brain Dominance, these include the following:

Logical analysis of data, dollars, and numbers created in the upper left brain.

Planning, organizing, being on time, and focusing on safety, created in the lower left brain.

All you need to do to cease your habit of fear, anger, and grief is build your left brain by developing those skills.

Branislav Nenin via Shutterstock

Why does this work?

Because these logical and planning portions of the left brain are devoid of emotion. There is no possibility of being swept into a hurricane of fear, anxiety, or grief when you’re able to diligently create a to-do list and tick off the tasks one by one.

Years ago, when I was driving a new car on the freeway outside of Los Angeles, there was an oil slick, and my car spun out of control. I had so much self-soothing practice that I remained fully present, calm, and I made clear, safe decisions to save everyone near me and save myself. While the car was totaled, I didn’t sustain a scratch, bruise, or whiplash, nor did any other driver.

True success in a long life requires us to soothe ourselves and others to avoid wasting time on drama and recriminations.

Emotional stability is a guidepost on the way to mastering mental focus, and these are two different uses of left-brain skills. Beware of building your life on “quicksand” instead of the stable bedrock you need to succeed.

Recently, a client had a gigantic miracle she created by controlling her emotions in a very difficult marital situation.

However, tragically, another client in an equally challenging situation blew up her peace and safety when she lost her emotional stability.

There are skills the first client mastered, and the second client has not yet learned were the linchpins to the results to create a triumph for one of these women.

Skills to master ASAP for more mental focus and success

shurkin_son via Shutterstock

Self-soothing is the most important skill any of us may possess throughout our lives.

Whether you prefer brain-breathing based on yogic breathing or Self-empathy based on nonviolent communication, they each create miraculous inner peace when you have learned and practiced either of these when you’re calm. After practicing on easy days, you’ll become more and more skilled, so you can bring yourself back to peace within minutes, no matter the situation around you, as I did during a car accident.

Once you are emotionally calm and your actions are consistent, your success will grow like compound interest, so you feel amazed at the distance you’ve traveled since you gave up fighting with yourself and with anyone else and focused on your goals and how to reach them.

I have seen so much success that clients have created by adding these mental focus skills to their daily lives. Even if you are the “first to attend college,” you can decide to also be the first one to graduate. You can decide to become the first millionaire or any other version of a happy, healthy, successful person that suits you. The common denominator to this, as I have observed thousands of times, always includes excellent mental focus.

Susan Allan is a certified mediator and coach, and the founder of the Marriage Forum Inc., and creator of The 6 Part Conversation© and The 7 Stages of Marriage and Divorce training to help people understand their own needs and their partners.