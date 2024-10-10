The 5 Small Habits Of Everyone's Favorite Coworker

Though a separation of work life and home life is important, life on the job is far more enjoyable when you feel connected to the people you work with. So, how do you stand socially at work? Do people love you? Hate you? Or some combination in between?

If you need some inspiration to build better workplace connections, follow the model of the people who are most loved by their colleagues.

Five small, effective habits mastered by everyone's favorite coworker

1. They communicate calmly and mindfully

To ensure you are heard whenever you speak, learn to calm and center yourself before communicating with anyone about anything at work.

I teach two different skills to accomplish this, and each one allows you to shift from thinking of yourself as a victim to thinking of yourself as a powerful person in the process of turning a situation around to your advantage, as supported by research published in Frontiers in Psychology Journal. When you’re calm, and you learn how to be a powerful communicator, others will listen to you every time.

2. They create their own career path

You always have the opportunity to improve a situation, any situation. People who suffer from severe, debilitating illnesses can have great careers, and even people with limited connections can create new ones. It’s what you do with every minute of the day that shifts your results.

What can you do now that works for you (even if you don't love your actual job)? There are billions of people on the planet, so never feel stuck in a challenging situation, we have so many options. You landed in this situation because you had a lack of awareness at the time you took the job. But now you can change the situation with new skills.

You can include prayers, too, if it is consistent with your belief system. Just don’t leave it all to “The Creator”, you must also be “the creator.”

3. They increase their LQ (likability quotient)

Yes, it's true — you need to be an expert at what you do to be entirely dependable and efficient. Yes, yes, and yes. But, ultimately, as evidenced by a study in Frontiers in Psychology Journal, the most important quality in the workplace is being likable because even if your boss likes your work, he or she still might look to replace you if you're a complainer or someone who is not seen as a team player.

This means in every single moment, you avoid gossip, you avoid inflammatory commentary, you treat your co-workers with respect, and you remain as professional in your delivery as possible, always thinking about your future in the company and how you can be seen as indispensable.

4. They become the peacemaker

Research from the University of Minnesota demonstrates how every team or group needs a peacemaker, and while you won’t become a world-class mediator overnight, mastering conversational skills provides you with the tools to make peace with anyone about anything and imagine how much more valuable it makes you to the boss and those around you.

5. They focus on specific goals

The goal-reaching skills I developed in 1999 allowed me to create this current company, my third successful business, and they are based on decades of experience, trial, and error. Most people who are wealthy do this naturally, they are always thinking about the next car, house, airplane, investment, etc. If you don’t think that way and are eager to become more successful in your career and more financially stable, then begin this habit today; you must focus on your desired results if you expect to have them.

Here's an easy goal-reaching example: By next month, my boss confirms I am receiving a raise of $20,000 gross by the end of the quarter.

This format works because it says you have the time between now and the date you set for the result to appear. It also allows you to become focused on what you specifically need and want. It doesn’t say anything about the process because you don’t have control over other people, and therefore, the process isn’t part of this exercise.

The only way to enjoy life at work is to master those same exceptional communication skills you need for healthy personal relationships. Knowing how to motivate and inspire people guarantees you always have the cooperation, respect, and peace you need because you know how to create it wherever and whenever you need it.

If, however, you feel frustrated when you walk into the office because you need more respect and cooperation, or if you feel hopeless because you need more appreciation and financial stability, it’s up to you to make it happen. The good news is — you absolutely can!

If you put these five behaviors into motion, they eventually become automatic.

When they’re automatic, you’ll be amazed how fast your co-workers and boss start treating you with the greater good will, respect, cooperation, and appreciation. Once you consistently perform at this new level, the rewards will keep coming to you!

Susan Allan is a Life Coach whose Evolution Revolution Trainings offer proven tools to experience joy, and happiness and let go of suffering.