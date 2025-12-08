Survey Finds The Number One Reason Why Workers Would Change Their Jobs Without A Second Thought

There are many things that employees desire in a job. With the cost of living steadily rising, many Americans are vying for jobs that will pay a livable wage to cover the costs of their basic necessities. However, as it turns out, above and beyond salary, there's one benefit that takes the cake when it comes to what employees want most in a job, and it's not retirement matching.

In a survey conducted by Talker Research and Oscar Health, researchers collected data from 2,000 Americans across the country to investigate job satisfaction. From the findings, researchers determined that most Americans just want one thing from their employer.

Advertisement

The number one reason why workers would change their jobs without a second thought is health insurance.

According to the findings, 53% of Americans disclosed that having health insurance is the top deciding factor in whatever their next career move will be. However, 60% of those with employer-sponsored health insurance said they do not meet their specific needs very well.

Fahng_S | Shutterstock

Advertisement

This poses a significant problem for many people, as 51% of respondents also reported having health conditions or concerns. Due to benefit limitations, an estimated 41% of workers feel stuck in their careers. Basically, people can't afford to work jobs without health insurance, but most benefits don't actually cover what they need them to.

"People don’t want one-size-fits-all healthcare; they want real solutions," explained Janet Liang, president of Oscar Insurance. "The individual market provides hundreds of choices and savings. People can choose plans for every health need and stage of life — from benefits for chronic conditions, like diabetes and asthma, to dedicated support for women navigating menopause."

Most workers stay in unwanted jobs for the health benefits.

It seems absurd that anyone should have to forego healthcare because it's out of their budget, but that's an overwhelming reality for many people. People are afraid to rock the boat in this current job market, and it's not just for fear of losing their income. It's out of fear of losing their health insurance, even if the coverage isn't great.

Advertisement

According to a study conducted by West Health and Gallup, one out of every six adult workers whose primary health insurance comes from an employer is staying in jobs they might otherwise leave out of fear of losing their health benefits. Research has shown that 18% of U.S. adults — an estimated 46 million persons — could not afford quality healthcare if they needed it today.

Over half of survey respondents are either "concerned" or "very concerned" that the cost of healthcare services (53%) and the cost of prescription drugs (52%) will continue to rise in the future to the point that they will no longer be able to afford them.

Americans are struggling to afford their medical expenses.

Just under half of U.S. adults say it is difficult to afford health care costs, and one in four say they or a family member has had difficulty paying for health care, according to KFF polling on the high cost of health care for U.S. families.

Advertisement

On top of that, about one-third (36%) of adults say that in the past 12 months, they have skipped or postponed getting health care they needed because of the cost.

Healthcare debt is a burden for so many Americans, and frankly, the fact that so many people are forced to live with their health issues and sicknesses without proper medical care is absurd. No progressive economy should have citizens who can't afford to see a doctor or pay for medicine.

In a Gallup survey, 57% of Americans believe the federal government should ensure that all Americans have healthcare coverage. This is an issue that should honestly be more enraging than it is, yet government officials and people in power are no closer to a solution.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.