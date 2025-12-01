Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal Because She'd Lose Health Insurance & Childcare If She Married Him

The United States is unique among the world's wealthy nations for its bizarrely expensive healthcare and childcare systems. It forces many of us to go to all kinds of extraordinary lengths to access these services, including turning down marriage proposals, it turns out.

That's the predicament one mom found herself in, and it's a pretty stark commentary on how broken America's systems for some of the most basic needs really are.

A woman explained how health insurance affected her decision on whether or not to marry her boyfriend.

We've all heard wild stories about declined marriage proposals, but this is certainly a unique one. The woman lives in the state of Massachusetts, where the law provides for divorced partners to continue accessing their former spouse's health insurance after the marriage is dissolved.

As she wrote in her online post, the terms of her divorce also provide her with alimony payments for childcare for the rest of her life. "The judge ordered that since I stayed home to raise our 4 kids (21M, 19F, 18M, 16M) that I get alimony for life, or until I (only I, not my ex) remarried," she wrote.

That provision of divorce is because of a problem all too many American families face. "For the entire length of our marriage, part of the reason I didn't work is because my ex is a doctor and after doing calculations, we realized I'd never make enough to even get close to covering the childcare costs for 4 kids." Sadly, this is an exceedingly common problem for parents.

To offset the fact that she hasn't worked in ages and likely wouldn't be able to find an adequate job all these years later, the divorce grants her alimony for life, unless she gets married, that is.

Her boyfriend wants to get married, but if she does, she will lose medical benefits.

She wrote that she and her boyfriend's relationship has been great all along, but after a recent pregnancy scare, things took a turn. "He said that if I get pregnant again, he wants us to be living under one roof, and not like two divorced parents," she explained. "So he proposed."

She was forced to make a decision she had no interest in making. She was forced to choose health insurance and alimony over the man she wanted to make a life with. "I was upset, but had to turn it down because love aside, this was my health insurance and only source of income on the line."

Worse still, they can't even move in together. The outdated family laws in Massachusetts and many other states assume that women moving in with men are being financially supported, and benefits are cut off as soon as they begin cohabitating.

Dire though the situation is, her boyfriend is having trouble being understanding about it, despite the fact that getting married would put him in a financial predicament as well. "He is a case manager at a nonprofit, and we'd be living on half the income I'm currently living on ... that is bound to create tension on both sides," she wrote.

America's healthcare system has made problems like these very common.

If you live in America, this surely isn't surprising, but this Redditor is certainly not the only person depending on marriage so that she doesn't lose her health insurance.

Access to healthcare is so difficult in America that a rising number of people are staying or getting married just for access to health insurance alone. A 2020 insurance industry survey found that 26% of marriages that year were because one or more parties needed access to their partner's health insurance.

And with health insurance premiums constantly skyrocketing — a 2022 study revealed individual yearly premiums rose a staggering 58%, from $5,049 to $7,911, between 2010 and 2022 — it's not only forcing people to get married, but it's also fueling a wave of people moving abroad, especially retirees.

And as for childcare costs? Well, it's certainly not news that that's killing American families, too. A 2023 Harris poll revealed that more than a third of stay-at-home parents said they left their jobs because childcare was too expensive, with 36% saying they felt they had no other choice.

America is, of course, the only wealthy country on earth without some form of universal childcare, which is particularly galling since we used to have it when it benefited our war efforts. But once World War II was over, our childcare system was quickly dismantled.

It might be controversial in some circles to say, but having to choose between working and childcare, being able to get married, or being able to go to the doctor, isn't freedom. And since no other wealthy country on Earth forces its citizens to make these decisions, it might be time to wake up to the fact that when it comes to "American exceptionalism," we're exceptional for some really bad reasons.

