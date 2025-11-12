Workers Want These 5 Things In A Job More Than Anything Else, Study Finds

Finding a job that fits all of your wants and needs is tough. Maybe you get paid sick leave, but you don't have a great health insurance package. Often, we can't have it all, so it comes down to deciding which benefits and perks are the most important to us.

A survey conducted by resume.io wanted to find out what employees value most from an employer. Researchers asked over 1,000 American professionals to share their non-negotiable benefits that provide support, security, and a work-life balance.

Here are 5 things that workers want in a job more than anything else:

1. Paid overtime

According to the survey, the most in-demand perk is paid overtime (76%), which might not be a surprise. Many end up working overtime anyway, but don't get paid extra outside of their salary. Having overtime pay can build company morale and properly compensate workers for any additional work they're doing.

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Gallup discovered that, in 2024, Americans worked an average of 42.9 hours a week. Though some work overtime because they love their job, others don't have a choice. The typical 40-hour workweek might not be enough to meet urgent deadlines and complete required tasks, and employees just want to make money for all the time that they work.

2. Paid sick leave

Everyone gets sick once in a while. However, not everyone can afford to take off work to go to the doctor or stay home and recover. As the second most desirable benefit in the survey (75%), workers want paid sick leave so they can protect their health and wellness without having to sacrifice their paycheck.

The Economic Policy Institute shares, "Paid sick leave laws have passed at state and local levels in record numbers over the last few years. These laws improve public health by reducing the spread of illness, and their costs to businesses are extremely modest—generally requiring no measurable change to business practices."

3. Comprehensive insurance packages

Knowing that a solid health insurance package protects your health and wellness is essential, according to 73% of respondents. Comprehensive dental packages (59%) and vision care benefits (53%) are highly important to workers as well.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Not only does this benefit each worker, but it also makes the work environment feel safer and more supportive. Having good insurance can give workers peace of mind and help them feel less stressed, often making them more productive.

4. Decent retirement packages

Workers don't just have jobs to make money in the moment - ideally, they're also saving up and preparing to eventually retire. That's why 67% of participants said they value a decent retirement package through an employer.

A 401 (k) retirement plan will allow you to contribute portions of your paycheck to a designated retirement account that you'll be able to access later on. Patricia Hutchinson, a financial services expert, suggests starting a retirement plan as soon as possible. She explained, "The key to maximizing compounding in a 401(k) plan is getting started as early as possible. By beginning to save in your twenties instead of waiting until your thirties or forties, you give your investments valuable extra years to grow."

5. Performance-based bonuses

Bonuses can be a huge motivator for a worker, and they're often willing to put in the extra effort if it's performance-based. With set bonuses, it's not fair to know that you're doing more work to get the same amount of money as Barbara in accounting, who spends all day playing Solitaire.

voronaman | Shutterstock

Small business strategist Louis Mosca wrote in a Forbes article, "People in this day and age often feel jaded and like a cog in the machine at their places of employment, and are less inspired by dollars alone. Giving them a meaningful challenge means that everyone will show up invigorated and ready to work."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.