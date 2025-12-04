This Job Pays Over $200K A Year & Includes Free Food, Housing, And World Travel — But Most Don’t Know It Exists

Who isn't looking for ways to make more money? Especially considering the steadily increasing cost of living. Many Americans are unable to afford their basics, let alone anything fun like going on vacation. Most people barely have enough money to cover the cost of rent or a mortgage. Having a salary that matches the inflation is both a dream and a necessity

Unfortunately, a large number of Americans are not being paid what the economy reflects. A Wall Street Journal report, however, might offer hope. Apparently, there's one job out there that pays six figures and includes most of your basic needs and even world travel!

Advertisement

Becoming a commercial sailor can pay over $200K a year and includes free food, housing, and world travel.

According to the WSJ, graduates of maritime academies can earn more than $200,000 as commercial sailors, with free food and private accommodations, while traveling around the world. Despite the benefits, maritime jobs are experiencing a significant shortage of workers.

Alexey Seafarer | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"America is already short of commercial seafarers for a cargo fleet President Trump wants to see grow. Very little cargo currently moves on American-flagged ships, partly because of staffing. U.S. shipping companies, which are generally required to hire Americans, say they are starved of crews," WSJ reported.

Commercial sailors must be comfortable spending most of the year away from home on a ship.

Despite the pay and perks, being a sailor isn't something that most people think about doing. It can be physically and emotionally demanding.

Veteran American sailors often prefer jobs on land instead of spending months at sea, where, until recently, they had been largely cut off from communications. To address this issue, shipping companies have started offering potential candidates huge signing bonuses. To retain hires, they've also started increasing salaries while improving onboard gyms, connectivity, and cuisine.

Advertisement

In an interview with WSJ, Noah Lastner, who graduated from the academy in June and has since sailed to Singapore and the Philippines, said young people often learn too late about the opportunity.

"You find out after you went to normal college and you’re sitting in this cubicle and you’re trying to find another option," said Lastner, who spent months sailing while at the academy and has also worked in real estate. "Once I went to sea, I realized how hard it would be to give up that lifestyle and transition back [to an office job]."

Most Americans working office jobs aren't making enough money to support themselves.

According to a December 2024 report from the Pew Research Center, only 30% of those surveyed report high levels of pay satisfaction, a dip from 34% in 2023. Of those who are dissatisfied, 80% say they struggle to keep up with the cost of living.

Advertisement

About 70% feel they aren’t paid enough for the quality or amount of work they do. Over half said they don’t earn enough to cover their bills.

Despite how many workers feel about their salary, the job market is abysmal, and many people feel that even though they're not making a lot of money at their current job, it's way better than being unemployed and making nothing at all. It's really a no-win situation, which is why switching up careers and thinking outside the box, like considering becoming a commercial sailor, is a good place to start.

Being a commercial sailor seems to offer many benefits, except for having to be away from home for long stretches of time. Even with the six-figure paycheck, most people can't quite picture themselves spending weeks or months surrounded by nothing but the open water. Still, in times where financial insecurity is the norm, for the right candidate, it might turn the tide, so to speak, when it comes to building a financially sound future.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.