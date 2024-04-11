The One-Question Test That Can Accurately Tell You Which Harry Potter House You Belong In

Any and every Harry Potter fan wants to know which of the four Hogwarts houses they belong in. After devoting your time to all seven books and eight movies, it’s only natural to wonder if the Sorting Hat would place you in Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin.

Through the years, there have been many tests created with the hope of determining this. Some are fan-made, while the most famous exists on the Wizarding World website, formerly known as Pottermore.

A fan on TikTok recently shared a new test that might just be the simplest of all and, according to him, the most difficult to manipulate.

If you’ve ever wanted to know which Harry Potter house you belong in, this one-question test can tell you.

Knowing which Harry Potter house you fit in is more than just a fun piece of pop culture. It’s a personality test.

Each house is known for a specific trait: Gryffindor for bravery, Ravenclaw for wisdom, Hufflepuff for kindness, and Slytherin for cunning. By knowing which house you’re in, you can better understand who you are as a person and what you value most.

Start by asking yourself a simple question, posed online by content creator Chris Rowland: “You come to a locked door, and you need to get to the other side of that locked door. What do you do?”

1. If you break down the door

If you’re willing to exert whatever physical force is necessary to get through that door, you’re in Gryffindor.

Gryffindors are known for their daring and for never backing down from a fight. When faced with a challenge, a Gryffindor would simply push their way through it — literally, in this case. If you belong in Gryffindor, you’re not afraid of obstacles. They’re just part of the journey for you, and they’re a part you always beat.

A Gryffindor would never worry about doing the most to overcome any difficulty.

2. If you pick the lock

If you’re not afraid to resort to what may be considered criminal activity to get that door open, you’re in Slytherin.

Slytherins are recognized by their mischievous natures, and no Slytherin worth their salt would be worried about something so small as picking a lock. If you’re a Slytherin, then you know what it feels like to do whatever it takes to get what you want. No locked door can stand in your way.

Slytherins know where their strengths lie, and they aren’t afraid to use them.

3. If you look for a key

Anyone who is willing to take the logical route and simply look for a key that fits the lock belongs in Ravenclaw.

Ravenclaws prize knowledge above all else, so it only makes sense that a Ravenclaw would take the intelligent path. Looking for a key wouldn’t occur to just anyone, as most Ravenclaw solutions wouldn’t. If that’s what came to you, then your mind is one of the strongest things about you.

A Ravenclaw wants to showcase their knowledge and wisdom at all times.

4. If you knock on the door

A person who takes the time to politely knock on the door instead of opening it in some forceful way is a true Hufflepuff.

Hufflepuffs are known for their honesty, loyalty, and hard work. A Hufflepuff would never consider something as questionable as picking a lock or as foolhardy as breaking a door down. If you’re a Hufflepuff, you’ll do the kind thing, which also might be the easiest.

Hufflepuffs don’t see the need to overcomplicate the task at hand, especially when it has an easy solution.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.