I'm An Older Woman Who Takes A Lot Of Selfies — And I Won't Apologize For It

If you want an instant self-confidence boost, take a selfie.
By Barbara Becker Holstein
Last updated on Aug 26, 2023
When an article went viral claiming that taking selfies excessively was being classified as a new mental disorder, I reacted immediately and felt personally attacked.
Of course later, we all found out the article was a hoax. But it begs the question: Why did so many people want to believe taking selfies is so bad that it is an actual disorder? And why did feel so offended by the suggestion?
In order to investigate, I had to start at the beginning. What's in a selfie? Me, of course. And why are so many people uncomfortable with a woman — a grown, adult woman — who is comfortable in front of a camera and happy to be featured at the center of her own life?
Three reasons I'm proud of being a selfie-taker, even at my age:
1. I won't apologize for being me.
The core of a person is the self.
The very idea of the selfie, at its core, is the person. Selfies aren't about the landscapes, waterfalls, or the Empire State building in the background; they're about the person standing front and center in each photo.
2. I want total control of the moment.
Selfies are about taking control of one's history and moments in the NOW — about expressing our love for ourselves and the self-confidence we have.
With a selfie, I don't need to ask someone else to take my picture when I'm on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building. I can take my own picture, my selfie, and keep it as a personal picture of MY moment standing high in the sky. Or, I can post it instantly on social media and share it with the people I care about. Both decisions are extremely normal and it's great to have them under my control.
The action of taking a selfie gives us the self-confidence to express ourselves and our lives the way we want to.
Recording these moments of my life — or sharing them immediately with others — is HUMAN and natural. Historically, people have always wanted to record their lives and have tried since the first cave drawings were made.
3. I am anchored in now.
What is "now" all about? It's is about finding a way to be and stay present.
Well, selfies are the best thing to ever come along to help individuals give themselves a present to help remember "to be present"!
So, don't ever dare tell me selfies indicate mental illness! I will hate you and never, ever, invite you to stand in any of my selfies again.'
Dr. Barbara Becker Holstein is a positive psychologist, a best-selling author, and an award-winning Selfie Filmmaker focusing on coming-of-age issues for girls and women. She is also a noted podcaster. Many of her shows and interviews can be found on YouTube and Vimeo.