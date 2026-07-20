You Can Tell Someone Spends Most Of Their Time Online When They Do 6 Really Odd Things In Person

When someone spends most of their free time scrolling social media or watching YouTube, those habits can spill over into real-world conversations and behavior.

That doesn't mean they're socially awkward or doing anything wrong. Many of these behaviors develop so gradually that people don't even notice them. Still, if you've ever met someone who seemed oddly disconnected from the people right in front of them, there's a good chance their online habits have followed them offline.

Advertisement

If someone spends too much time online, they'll likely start exhibiting these odd behaviors in person:

1. They interrupt conversations to fact-check everything

Yan Krukau / Pexels

Some people can't let even the smallest disagreement go without immediately reaching for their phone. If someone mentions something unknown, they instinctively open a search engine before the conversation can continue. While accuracy certainly has its place, constantly fact-checking can interrupt the natural flow of conversation.

Advertisement

People who spend a lot of time online become used to having answers available instantly. In face-to-face conversations, however, not every discussion needs to end with definitive proof. Sometimes the fun comes from wondering or simply enjoying the conversation itself.

Think about the best conversations you've had with friends. They usually wander from one topic to another and occasionally end with everyone laughing because nobody can remember the exact answer.

2. They reference memes that nobody else understands

Internet culture moves incredibly fast. Someone who spends hours online every day may casually quote viral videos or obscure memes without realizing the people around them have absolutely no idea what they're talking about.

Advertisement

When the joke falls flat, they're usually actually surprised because online it feels like everyone has seen it. In reality, internet communities can become their own little worlds where certain references seem universal even though they're completely unfamiliar to most people offline.

There's nothing wrong with enjoying internet humor. The key is remembering that not everyone spends time in the same corners of the internet. If you find yourself constantly explaining memes before people can laugh at them, it might be a sign that your online world is much more niche than you realized.

3. They seem uncomfortable with silence

Ron Lach / Pexels

Advertisement

Online, there's constant stimulation. People who spend most of their time scrolling a screen sometimes find ordinary quiet moments surprisingly uncomfortable.

During pauses in conversation, they may immediately reach for their phone as a safety net. They have forgotten that comfortable relationships often include moments where nobody feels pressured to entertain the room.

In fact, some of the strongest friendships are the ones where you can sit together in comfortable silence without feeling like someone has to keep the conversation going every second. Learning to be okay with those quiet moments can actually make conversations feel more relaxed and genuine.

Advertisement

4. They document experiences before fully enjoying them

Some people instinctively reach for their phone before they fully experience what's happening. For example, dinner arrives, and the first instinct is to take photos, or a beautiful sunset appears, and documenting it feels almost automatic.

There's nothing wrong with wanting memories to look back on, but people who spend a great deal of time online sometimes become so focused on capturing experiences that they accidentally miss enjoying them. A quick photo is great. Spending the entire event looking through your phone screen is another.

5. They treat everyday conversations like comment sections

The internet rewards quick opinions. Online discussions often involve reacting immediately, debating strangers, correcting people, or trying to deliver the funniest or smartest response. Those habits don't always translate well to face-to-face conversations.

Someone who spends most of their time online may feel the need to respond to every statement instead of simply listening. In real life, people usually aren't looking for likes. They just want to spend time with their friends.

Advertisement

6. They struggle to stay present without checking their phone

AI25.Studio AI GENERATIVE / Pexels

Perhaps the biggest giveaway is how often their attention shifts back to their screen. Even during meals, they instinctively glance at notifications every few minutes. The habit has simply become automatic.

Many apps are intentionally designed to capture attention, making this behavior incredibly common. That's why so many people catch themselves unlocking their phones without even realizing why they picked them up in the first place, and constantly dividing their attention can make people nearby feel a little neglected.

Advertisement

The internet is an incredible resource, and spending time scrolling is certainly fun. The challenge comes when digital habits begin replacing real connection with loved ones.

Fortunately, these patterns are easy to recognize and, with a little awareness, just as easy to change. Putting the phone away and limiting your scrolling might be hard in the short term, but you'll quickly realize you aren't missing much.

MeShanda Deason is a writer with a BFA in Creative Writing from Stephen F. Austin State University and minors in Business Communication and Literature who covers storytelling, culture, identity, and human connection across editorial, journalism, and marketing spaces.