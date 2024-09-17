The ‘Odd’ Advice Simon Cowell’s Dad Gave Him At The Age Of 12 Is A Great Reminder To Us All

Simon Cowell, a world-renowned producer, TV personality, and talent scout, shared one simple sentence — given to him by his dad when he was just 12 years old — that prompted him to look at the importance of connection and communication in a whole new way.

The advice Simon Cowell’s dad gave him as a child is a great reminder for everyone connecting with strangers and loved ones in their lives.

In an episode of “The Diary of a CEO” with Steven Bartlett, Simon Cowell shared his dad's unusual advice: "He said, ‘Everyone in life, Simon, has a sign on their head … I want you to think about that.”

Despite being a great judge of musical talent, there was a time in Cowell's life when he was much more reserved and unwilling to interact with others, but his dad’s piece of advice from his childhood would snap him back to reality. Instead of judging others on their character in passing moments, he’d remember his dad’s saying.

People want to feel important — so much so that they might as well have it plastered on their foreheads during every passing interaction.

Finding connection and creating healthy relationships is founded on believing and acknowledging that fact.

Cowell said his dad's words of wisdom 'stuck with him' as he’s navigated success and fame as an adult.

When he walks into a room now, he’s reminded that everyone “wants to feel important.” He explained, “I see the person opening the door, I see the person doing a particular job … I see everyone as a team.”

In our society, which is hyper-focused on individuality and personal success, reminders about our shared experiences and desires can be the key to unlocking true connections.

Recognizing that people yearn for connection, a sense of importance, and recognition by their peers is part of the human experience.

“I forgot when [his advice] finally set in my mind, but boy did it stick with me,” Cowell said. “Make sure you recognize every single person.”

Often, we get caught up in the chaos of life, forgetting that everyone else is also living for the first time and yearning for connection.

Everyone yearns for connection, but sometimes, we subconsciously sabotage our interactions with the people in our lives, forgetting that they’re also struggling with their own unique issues. Whether it’s a stranger at the store or your best friend, it's important to remind yourself that everyone wants to “feel important,” as Cowell’s dad suggested.

A woman named Pluto explained in a TikTok video, “Everyone is so desperate for connection. They want friendship ... they want someone to care about them. But they don't want to put themselves out there to make those friends."

@plutodeluxe You have to be open to the connection in order to receive love. Otherwise you’re gonna be left with shallow connections. Which is fine. But dont complain about loneliness when you havent put in the work. Create a routine for those you love in your life. ♬ original sound - Pluto

Pluto went on to say, “Being a friend is an intentional process. You have to learn how to be a friend.”

While each person has a unique set of needs, the foundation for healthy connection goes back to Cowell’s dad’s reminder: Make people feel important and loved.

“If you want to do one life, it’s going to be a team effort,” Cowell shared. “Make sure that you recognize every single person.”

Be empathetic, even to people you’re not familiar with or looking to build a relationship with. Be an active listener, a compassionate friend, and the stranger that people remember at the end of their difficult day.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories