5 ‘Normal’ Changes In Your 50s And 60s That Could Actually Be Gut Health Warning Signs

Gut health is paramount to living a healthy life. If your body is not digesting the food properly, you cannot perform at your best. Sometimes, there are minor changes to fix the gut. Sometimes, it's too late, and only your physician can fix it. You can improve your gut health by following 10000 steps a day or drinking 3 liters of water each day.

Research has also shown that processed and high-sugar foods are harmful to your gut health. It has long-term effects on our immune system, weight, hormone imbalance, mental health, and even cancer. We are highly focused on making more money for a better life, and as a result, we are sleep-deprived.

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Trust me, more money is nothing if your health is not good. Microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses make up the microbiome. They’re essential for the digestive and immune systems. There are billions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms in your gut microflora. See a physician if you have any of the following signs.

Here are five 'normal’ changes in your 50s and 60s that could be gut health warning signs:

Warning sign #1: An uneasy stomach

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An uneasy stomach is one of the most prevalent indicators of a weak gut. If you frequently have bowel problems such as constipation, diarrhea, gas, or bloating, you should consult a doctor about your unhealthy gut. A healthy stomach will quickly eliminate waste without causing discomfort.

Dr. Sy Powell, M.D., explained, "We must eat to live. And, our choices of what to eat, when to eat, and how much to eat are the key to achieving vibrant health and longevity — this is called 'conscious eating.' It's not about balancing calories in with calories out. Rather, it's about understanding the biochemistry of our bodies."

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Warning sign #2: Craving sugar

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Research has proven that eating a lot of sugar can cause an increase in many harmful bacteria in the gut. Sugar can also cause inflammation in the body to develop other health conditions. If you are craving sugar, there is a possibility of harmful bacteria in your gut. That imbalance causes the sugar to damage your gut more in the long run. Try to avoid refined sugar as much as you can. Eat more fruits, but in moderation.

The American Heart Association cautioned that added sugars include any sugars or caloric sweeteners that are added to foods or beverages during processing or preparation, such as adding sugar to your coffee or cereal. Added sugars include white sugar, brown sugar, and honey, as well as other added sweeteners that are chemically manufactured, such as high fructose corn syrup.

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Warning sign #3: Poor sleep

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We all know that adults need 7–9 hours of quality sleep daily. Sleep plays a pivotal role in recharging our bodies. Any unhealthy gut can cause sleep disturbance, which can create more issues or maybe chronic fatigue. Studies show that hormones affecting sleep and mood are also made in the gut.

"People who avoid foods that are heavy in sugar or carbohydrates before bedtime sleep better than everyone else," wellness coach Teralyn Sell pointed out. "Because if you eat sugar or drink these things before bed, you'll experience a spike and then a dive in blood sugar. Then, your adrenaline will kick in and wake you up. If you're finding yourself hungry before bed, instead of reaching for a salty, carb-heavy, or sugary snack, reach for protein instead."

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Warning sign #4: Chronic tiredness

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If you’re experiencing chronic tiredness, this is the second most prevalent indicator. Perhaps your gut is damaged, which means it’s having a hard time obtaining nourishment from food. The imbalance of healthy bacteria in your gut is making you feel tired all the time.

Life Coach Teresa Brenke suggested, "Having a healthy food option on hand keeps me from overeating pizza and takeout, keeps me on track with health goals, and allows me to have a treat on stressful days. For me, it's important to be realistic yet healthy. I need healthy options in my home at all times, so it's easy for me to choose healthy foods."

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Warning sign #5: Weight changes

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An imbalanced gut can cause a decrease or an increase in weight. It is hard for the gut to absorb nutrients from the food. Studies have shown that weight gain or loss can cause harmful bacteria overgrowth or a lack of nutrition in the gut.

Don’t take your health for granted. First and foremost, make sleep a priority. Your health cannot wait for that project, job, or next bonus. If you see any of these symptoms, make an appointment with your doctor immediately to determine the core reason. Only a healthy person, according to my grandma, could help someone.

Sufyan Maan is a freelance writer who writes about personal growth and how to invest in yourself. He has been featured on Vocal Media, News Break, Better Humans, and more.

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