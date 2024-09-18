New Jersey Residents Find Their Electric Bills Increased Over 210% In Just Two Years — 'This Is A Gross Misrepresentation Tantamount To Exploitation'

We’re all, unfortunately, used to bills going up — it’s become an inevitable aspect of the economy.

However, one state’s residents found their electric bills increasing by a concerning and inexplicable amount.

Some New Jersey residents experienced a 210% increase in their electricity bills in just 2 years.

Residents of New Jersey were so concerned about their electricity bills increasing that they started an online petition and pushed for their electric company to be investigated.

The petition, posted on Change.org, was created by Nick Pittman, a New Jersey-based meteorologist. Pittman is better known as “Nor’Easter Nick” and founded NorCast Media Group.

The controversy surrounds Atlantic City Electric. The subsidiary of Exelon Corp. "announced an increase of 18% which, for an average consumer like me, translates into a $16 increase as opposed to the astounding $600 extra being charged,” Pittman wrote in the petition.

“On reviewing numerous customer testimonials, it is evident that we are not isolated cases but victims of an outrageous increase ranging from 300%-400%,” he continued. “It is disheartening that our representatives appear to lack the initiative to confront these unchecked power companies on our behalf.”

Despite Pittman’s lament that government representatives were silent on the matter, one congressman did get involved. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from Atlantic, Cape, and Cumberland, joined the fight against Atlantic City Electric.

According to Breaking AC, Van Drew “issued a letter to the state [Board of Public Utilities] on Monday calling for an investigation into the increases, along with a public hearing allowing residents to voice their concerns.”

Atlantic City Electric responded to the allegations against them.

On the Ventnor City, New Jersey website, Atlantic City Electric addressed the claims made against them.

The company cited the unusually hot weather — particularly that “New Jersey experienced the second hottest June on record” — as a reason for the price increase.

However, they maintained that any price increases customers noticed should have been minimal. “Customers have also experienced a 20% overall rate increase during the last year due to several different factors including supply, distribution, and seasonal rate increases,” they said.

For his part, Pittman is not buying Atlantic City Electric’s explanation. On Facebook, he shared a picture of his most recent bill compared to that of the summers of 2022 and 2023. Pittman said that the increase in what he paid between June 2022 and June 2024 equals 210%.

He also noted that June of 2022 was, in fact, hotter than the same month in 2024.

Rising electric bills are not unique to New Jersey.

While other parts of the country might not be seeing as drastic of a price increase with their electricity bills, there is likely still an increase.

USA Today reported, “U.S. electricity bills are forecast to reach new heights, jumping 7.9% to total $719 from June through September. That average is up from $661 over the same four-month stretch last year, say the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) and the Center for Energy Poverty and Climate (CEPC).”

It may be heartening for these struggling New Jersey residents to know they are not alone. Yet, in some ways, they still are — they are the only section of the country reporting such an enormous increase in electricity bill prices.

As of right now, Pittman’s petition has over 51,000. While change may be slow to come, it’s clear that plenty of New Jersey residents are rightfully unwilling to accept the inexplicably exorbitant prices.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.