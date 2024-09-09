The 5 US States Where People Are Least Likely To Be Depressed, According To New Survey

"The grass is always greener on the other side" is a well-worn cliché, but it might be a cliché for a reason. Because it turns out relocating just might make you happier, if a new survey is any indicator.

Personal finance website WalletHub decided to dig into the data of what might be making the residents of some states happier than others, and their findings show that even your mental health might be impacted by your location.

WalletHub's survey revealed the 5 U.S. states where people are least likely to be depressed:

WalletHub's "Happiest States In America" survey ranks all 50 states in order of overall happiness. To come up with the ranking, WalletHub and its team of experts analyzed each state on the basis of three main criteria: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment.

These three categories comprised 30 different metrics, from the local economy to the weather and even sleep statistics, that give a picture of a state's overall happiness, and revealed that Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, Utah and Delaware are the happiest states overall.

But they were also able to get a glimpse into more specific issues, like mental health, by analyzing states' rates of depression. And while there was some overlap with the happiest states overall, WalletHub's analysis yielded some surprises too.

The top 5 U.S. states with the lowest rates of depression just might give some insight into what sort of things about a place can have a positive impact on our mental states.

1. Hawaii

No surprise here — it's pretty hard to feel depressed when you live in paradise, right? Hawaii is also the happiest U.S. state overall, with Hawaiians reporting the highest life satisfaction in the country and the lowest rates of depression.

This is likely in part due to 86% of Hawaiians reporting that they are physically healthy, a high proportion saying they live an active lifestyle with plenty of leisure time, and a low unemployment rate in the state of just 2.8%, keeping things pretty stable and worry-free compared to much of the country.

2. New Jersey

Alright, let the jokes fly — how can anyone NOT be depressed in a state often described as America's armpit? (Which is unfair. FLORIDA is obviously America's armpit. Just kidding, it's Ohio.) But when you get past all those stinky factories near New York City, New Jersey is actually a lovely place — and WalletHub found the data to prove it.

Not only is Jersey the third-happiest state overall, but it has a stable economy, high income, low rates of traumatic childhood events and high rates of marital satisfaction — with the third lowest divorce rate in the nation.

Roll it all together, and you've got America's second-least depressing place. Who knew? (Besides Bruce Springsteen and all those Real Housewives, obviously.)

3. Nebraska

Okay, now you're just trolling. All Nebraska is is corn fields. How can you NOT be depressed?! I've driven across Nebraska in its entirety twice in my life, and both times felt like a violation of the Geneva Conventions. So, how do they have the third-lowest rate of depression?

Well, it could have to do with two key factors: Nebraska ranks 4th in WalletHub's list of places where people get the most sleep and has the second lowest long-term unemployment rate.

Plus, it ranks 11th for general physical well-being and 7th for the best work environments. That's a whole lot of stress-fighting benefits, and stress and depression are directly correlated.

4. Illinois

The Land of Lincoln ranks toward the bottom on WalletHub's metrics for work environment and community environment — which includes, among other things, the weather, which, as a former resident, I can tell you is absolutely terrible most of the time.

It's even worse than the pizza. (That sound you hear is every Chicagoan on the internet cracking their knuckles in preparation for beating my [redacted].)

But! Things are still good in Illinois. The state comes in at #8 for emotional and physical well-being. That means the state ranks low for everything from childhood trauma to addiction disorders, and high on things like sports participation, social lives and relationships, and people who like their jobs.

Depression? Illinois' never heard of it! (Despite that godawful pizza, I mean, really, what are you guys even doing over there with that? I will never let it go.)

5. New York

It turns out the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of" is as happy as it is syntactically awkward. Like Illinois, the Empire State may not be doing so hot in WalletHub's other metrics, ranking waaaaay down low for things like work environment and community environment.

But New York ranks even higher than Illinois for emotional and physical well-being, at #7. As a former New Yorker also, my totally unscientific theory is that being as blunt and outspoken as New Yorkers tend to be is the perfect way to blow off steam that in other parts of the country might lead to depression.

So stop holding in your emotions! Bang on a car hood and yell, "I'm walkin' here," like Dustin Hoffman the next time someone cuts you off! Throw your prosthetic leg at the women antagonizing you at dinner like iconic "Real Housewives of New York" star Aviva Drescher!

Because one thing four of the five MOST depressed states have in common? They're all Southern states with that good old-fashioned Southern hospitality.

So clearly, good manners are bad for your mental health! Bless their hearts.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.