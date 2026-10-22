People Who Don't Bother Decorating Their Home Are Usually Dealing With 7 Nervous System Issues

People who seem to have no desire to decorate their homes might be labeled as having bad taste. But a lot of the time, it's that their nervous system is just keeping them from letting their creativity shine.

These people may be living in survival mode, overlooking simple joys and focusing only on getting through each day. People who don’t bother sprucing up their homes may be battling nervous system dysregulation because they're so stressed that hanging art, or even putting a cozy throw on the couch, doesn't seem like a priority.

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7 nervous system issues people who don't really decorate their homes might be dealing with:

1. They’re living on autopilot

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If slowing down urges someone to confront scary fears and suppressed emotions they’re trying to avoid, their bodies will keep them on autopilot. It feels like a protective mechanism, even when it makes people more disconnected and detached over time.

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Creative pursuits get overlooked, like decorating their living spaces. They focus on getting the bare minimum done so they can self-isolate and crash.

2. They have too much stress to manage

When someone’s dealing with too much stress to realistically manage, it pushes the body into fight-or-flight mode. Instead of having space to rest and regulate, they live in this hyperactive state all the time, focusing more on fending off threats than living mindfully.

That’s part of the reason why they may not decorate their homes or invest in the kinds of mindful hobbies they need. When they’re already focused on all-consuming stress, those things, while they may bring joy, fall last on their priority list.

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3. They’re exhausted all day

Many people with overactive nervous systems feel exhausted all the time because their bodies and minds never truly rest. They might sleep 8 hours, but they don’t get the kind of mindful rest they need to heal from the stress and overwhelm.

They wake up feeling anxious, run on autopilot when they can, and crash when they get home. Instead of being safe, comfortable, and welcoming spaces, their homes end up being a place for the bare necessities: sleeping, working, and eating.

4. They’re easily overstimulated

When someone’s dysregulated, they may develop a kind of sensitivity that makes overstimulation much more common. Suddenly, the kinds of things that would normally bring them joy, like being around their friends or decorating their homes for a holiday, feel too overwhelming to create space for.

With little control over their bodies and minds, they feel they need to control everything and everyone around them, even if it means avoiding the small joys that might actually make them feel better in the long run.

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5. They’re emotionally numb

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Emotional numbness can show up as a loss of interest in the things that would otherwise bring someone joy. Decorating their home for the holiday, making time for hobbies, and even socializing with friends suddenly feel impossible, because they’re too drained and disconnected to work up the courage or energy to indulge.

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If someone’s dealing with this nervous system issue, they’re probably on autopilot already. They’re not really finding joy in anything.

6. They feel a sense of dread all the time

If someone’s nervous system is out of whack, they’re probably also dealing with a constant sense of dread. They’re waiting for something bad to happen or anticipating the worst-case scenario, which often makes it hard to slow down and invest in habits like decorating their home that bring a casual kind of joy.

Whatever the cause, choosing not to decorate their home is almost a protective mechanism. They expect something to go wrong, so they avoid a kind of peace that would let them settle in and get comfortable, whether they realize it or not.

7. They suppress and avoid emotions

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If someone’s actively suppressing their emotions, they’re putting their physical and mental health at risk. They’re also keeping their nervous systems stuck in a hyperreactive state, where they’re always bracing for some kind of catastrophe.

Many of these people also spend a lot of their downtime distracting themselves. Instead of taking care of their homes, they doomscroll or sleep to stay distracted because actually living feels like a threat.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.