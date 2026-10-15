People Who Decorate For Every Season Usually Have 6 Incredibly Organized Habits

We've all had neighbors or family members who decorate for the holidays, but some people are very meticulous about it.

Even if they're putting a giant inflatable turkey on their lawn for Thanksgiving or flower arches over the front door to welcome spring, they're incredibly organized when they decorate for every season.

Organized habits people have when they decorate for every season

1. They keep storage space available

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When you decorate for every season, you probably have a dedicated space for all your decorations. Maybe it's stacked storage bins you put in the attic, or meticulously labeled boxes.

These storage bins aren't just labeled, they're also easily accessible and put away somewhere you can access easily. This type of organizing saves time and makes things less overwhelming for you when you have to get out your decorations for each passing season.

Professionals even recommend people use clear bins to make things even easier. According to professional organizer Amy Bergman, "When items are used infrequently, they're even easier to forget. Clear containers allow you to quickly locate wrapping paper, holiday décor, or craft tools without rummaging through multiple bins."

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2. They stick to a decorating schedule

Highly organized people keep track of upcoming dates for decorating and where to put everything they need. They're meticulous with where they put their decorations and at what time specifically they put those decorations up.

Having a routine helps them to keep sane and tidy. If things don't go their way or a decoration goes missing, it can be devastating and throw their whole routine off. But because they take the steps to keep everything in its place, they can usually stay on schedule.

3. They reuse decorations

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Yes, highly organized people have different storage bins for each season, categorizing their decorations and dividing them. But usually, they aren't going out every year and purchasing new things. Instead, their decor can be used again and again.

Buying new decorations each year can be costly. When you have too many decorations and not enough storage bins to hold them all, it can quickly become overwhelming. To stay organized and on top if it, they reuse decorations to save money and space.

4. They downsize if they need to

Similar to how reusing decorations saves money and keeps their home from becoming chock-full of clutter, downsizing and getting rid of decorations every now and then is very helpful for people who decorate for every occasion.

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Items can quickly pile up and a huge collection of items can spiral out of control. But they aren't afraid to downsize if they need the extra space.

They go through all their decorations and give up items they don't want anymore. They either donate things to people in need or throw out anything that is broken and can't be used again.

5. They over-plan

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Planning things out is something very organized people do. But sometimes, meticulously organized folks who decorate for every season can overplan. And, unfortunately, over-planning is often linked to worrying.

For someone who decorates every season, planning too much can look like mapping out where every piece of decor goes long before the season is even here. It means creating a whole theme months beforehand.

6. They clean rigorously

Cleaning gives organized people a sense of control. Even if everything is set up just how you want it and the storage boxes are filled to the brim, a single layer of dust coating it can throw everything into disarray.

Cleaning is just as important as putting each item in its proper place. After all, what's the point of having a beautifully decorated home if it's dirty?

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Not only does this cleanliness give you a sense of control, but scientifically it can boost your health. In order to stay productive and ready for the season ahead, you clean everything top to bottom.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.