Whether your voice is a delight to the ear, unpleasant to hear, or something in between, these easy exercises will help to make it more appealing. And the more you practice, the quicker the transformation.

What does a deep voice say about you? One study from the Journal of Research in Personality showed that those with deeper voices were more dominant, extroverted, and were more likely to engage in casual intimacy.

Here are 4 natural ways to make a woman's voice sexier:

1. Go deep

When you speak from the deeper range of your voice you signal to the listener that you are calm, comfortable, connected to your body, and assured.

Conversely, when your voice emerges in a higher pitch it gives the impression that you're anxious, disconnected from your body, and you're insecure.

You'll be happy to know that an unconscious habit can be consciously practiced in a way that will help you quickly and naturally lower your voice:

Exercise — humming: Hum a musical scale in descending order (from high to low). (Don't worry if you can't carry a tune, just the act of humming — even if it's off-key — will have a positive effect on your speaking voice.)

Try to focus the sound of the hum into the area around your nose and upper lip. This area is called the "facial mask." Doing this will also help you improve voice quality.

Now, hum a scale in descending order, again, but this time focus on your body. As you go down the scale you will feel some of the vibrations move from your head area into your chest.

When that starts to happen, stop and notice the note you are humming on. Begin to speak on that pitch, as if you were singing a song with one repetitive note.

Use that as your reference note, and see if you can now talk naturally, and with expression, from this new lowered starting pitch in your voice.

It can help to have a partner or friend hold their hand on your lower back while you are doing this. That makes it easier to tune into your body sensations. If that's not possible, stand with your back flush against a wall. That too will increase body awareness.

2. Speak low

While keeping your voice soft rather than loud may seem like an obvious feature of an attractive voice, there are subtle ways you can enhance this quality.

And you don't have to consistently speak in a whisper. On the contrary, strategically varying the volume of your voice during your conversation can be most arousing.

Exercise: — inspiring desire with volume control: Softening your volume on certain keywords can both signal your sensual attraction and stir similar feelings in your partner.

For example, practice the phrase: "I have some free time tonight and I'd love to share it with you." When you come to the phrase, "I'd love to share it with you," lower your voice.

3. Resonate and vibrate

A resonant voice is rich in overtones. It's the kind of lush sound you often hear in radio and TV announcers. The vibrations in a resonant voice can create a calming, relaxing effect in the listener.

Combined with appropriate pitch and expression, such a voice can also elicit sensual feelings in those who hear it. The magic ingredient in creating a resonant sound is vocal placement or focus.

This means speaking in such a manner that the sound of your voice is amplified into the vocal mask. (See the exercise above for a description of the mask.) Here's an exercise to help place your voice in that resonating area:

Exercise — vibrating consonants: You can activate the resonators in the mask by singing the word "bumble bee" up and down the scale. Stress the consonants "b" and "m," and keep the "u" vowel short.

If you do this properly, it should tickle your lips! If you don't like to sing or have trouble maintaining pitch, then you can simply repeat "bumble bee" by starting in your lower register (without worrying about pitch), then going to your middle register, and then your mid-high range.

Don't strain your voice by going uncomfortably high. For a variation, instead of "bumble bee," try using more sensual expressions like "be my baby" or "come to me." Just be sure you emphasize the consonants and keep the vowels short.

4. Express yourself

Allowing genuine feeling and desire to come through your voice can be both endearing and enticing to your date or partner. But if you don't have the facility or confidence to do that without sounding like you're acting, try this:

Exercise — grounding your voice in authentic body sensations: Put on the kind of music that you find arousing. Let the sound permeate every cell of your body.

Then, staying attuned to the sensations in your body, let your voice begin to describe what you're feeling. Or, if you are more aroused by the kinesthetic (movement and touch) than the auditory, try dancing sensually to the music.

Pexels / Leeloo The First

Again, keeping in contact with your body sensations, use your voice to express the way you're feeling. And, when you see your lover, bring to mind and body, those delicious sensations you were experiencing while listening and/or dancing to those provocative tunes.

Bonnie Gabriel is a published author, educator, radio show producer/host, and former college counselor. She is the Founder/Director of Words for Lovers.