Nanny Says She Found A Hidden Camera In The Bathroom Smoke Detector While Working For A Family

A nanny's worst nightmare came true after she discovered that the father of the family she worked for had been spying on her.

Feeling unsafe and violated, she went to the police and later shared her story online.

The nanny found a hidden camera in the bathroom's smoke detector while working for a family.

"I was a nanny for Bethancourt AC and Heating," Alyssa Glavan revealed on TikTok. "I recently saw a post ... about a local AC company, the man in charge getting 11 counts of video voyeurism. Whoever posted it has the story mixed up. So I was their nanny, and I'm gonna attach receipts."

The man in question is 31-year-old Jonathan Bethancourt, the father of the children she nannied.

"One day I was using the bathroom and I looked in front of me," Glavan recalled. "And I see a smoke detector ... in the bottom of the closet in the bathroom."

Showing a picture of the exact smoke detector she found in the Bethancourt's home, Glavan pointed out the tiny camera located on the front of it.

Taking it off the wall, Glavan observed it closely and found an SD card and QR code on the back of it. Scanning the code, Glavan was shocked when "security spy cam" popped up on her phone, confirming that she'd found a hidden camera.

At that point, Glavan knew without a doubt that someone in the family was actively spying on her while she was using the bathroom.

She immediately took the hidden camera to the police and reported it.

Since Glavan was still in the middle of nannying, she called the mom and told her that a medical emergency had come up and someone needed to take over the care of the baby. She didn't mention the hidden camera or the fact that she was going to the police.

"The detectives went through the stuff. He got charged with 11 counts of video voyeurism, which is just from that one camera that he had in the bathroom that I was using. But I do believe that they're still investigating," Glavan continued. She even posted a recording of Jonathan Bethancourt’s confession.

In a follow-up video, Glavan revealed that Jonathan Bethancourt attempted to pay her off to keep her from going to the police or telling his wife about the hidden camera. He has since been arrested and posted bail.

@alyssa.glavan Deleted and reposted to remove screenshot. To see the buisness look up Bethancourt AC and heating. ♬ original sound - Alyssa Glavan

"Now I'm just left here wondering, is he just going to run around free? What is he doing with these videos he has of me? Are they gonna hire another nanny and act like nothing happened?" she added. "They're functioning their AC business, going in people's houses still, currently, like nothing ever happened."

According to NBC15, the Slidell, Lousiana, Police Department executed a search warrant at Bethancourt’s home after Glavan brought in the hidden camera and located an additional hidden camera, as well as other incriminating evidence.

Additional charges are to be expected, but investigators are still combing through substantial amounts of video evidence and have identified additional victims.

The evidence also indicates that Bethancourt had cameras located at his home in Slidell and at a condominium in Orange Beach, Alabama.

It's a terrifying experience that Glavan endured, and while it's normal for families to have nanny cams placed in their homes to monitor the whereabouts of both their children and nanny, putting them in the bathroom is a direct violation of someone's privacy.

Glavan was most likely using that bathroom for quite some time before she discovered the camera, and who knows what kind of things were seen without her consent or knowledge.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.