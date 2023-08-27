6 Personality Types That Always Need To Have The Last Word

Have you ever met someone who has a problem with letting things go? Whether it's a conversation about which sneakers are the comfiest or a whole debate about if the moon landing was faked or not, some people just need to be right.

Certain Myers-Briggs personality types with specific personality traits may be more inclined to argue.

Some people argue just to hear themselves talk. When they get bored, they may even go on the lookout for a juicy conversation to jump into. Other people do it because they feel like their opinion is more important than yours. This comes from a sense of over-importance, and can lead to an egomaniac personality.

Regardless of why they do it, the most argumentative Myers-Briggs types just can't help themselves.

A lot of us don't have the great debate trait in us, hate getting into arguments, and prefer to push things to the side or agree to disagree. If you're one of these people, it can be difficult to find a way to avoid people like this.

If you want to avoid debates everywhere you go, these Myers-Briggs types won't let you out of an argument until they've decided it's done. Start making new coworkers, potential boyfriends, and other moms at daycare take the Myers and Briggs personality test and record your results. Then, you'll have a list of people to unfriend.

6 Most Argumentative Myers-Briggs Types

1. ENFP (Extraversion, Intuition, Feeling, Perception)

“The Campaigner”

ENFP types don't mind pushing the boundaries a little bit when they get into a quarrel. They're the type to argue with you just because they're bored, but if you're someone who's close to them, you should be in the clear.

Starting arguments that could hurt their important relationships isn't exactly up their alley. They will talk to you like you're a student, so get ready to get schooled.

2. INTJ (Introversion, Intuition, Thinking, Judgment)

​​“The Architect”

This is someone who will never shy away from a good debate. They love to be extremely well versed in things they're interested in, so if you catch yourself in an argument with an INTJ, be prepared for it to be a long one.

While they will be open to what you have to say, they won't walk away until they feel like they've taught you something or influenced your opinion.

3. ENTJ (Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Judgment)

​​“The Commander”

If you don't like being made feel like you're stupid, or spoken to in a condescending manner, avoid these people at all cost. They're another group who will just argue for the sake of it, and if they even sense that you might say something wrong, they'll grill you for it.

An argument with someone who is an ENTJ could definitely end in tears.

4. ENTP (Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Perception)

"The Debater”

Another personality type who loves to bicker, ENTPs have fun seeing how far they can go in an argument before the other person breaks.

Not all is lost in this situation, though. Oftentimes, after they've had the last word, they will sit back and think about everything that was said and hang on to anything they may have learned.

5. ESTJ (Extraversion, Sensing, Thinking, Judgment)

​​“The Executive”

These arguments can get heated very quickly. The ESTJ type often becomes frustrated with the other person before they even start to talk.

They are very blunt and will make it painstakingly obvious to you that they think you're wrong. They also don't mind being a bit aggressive when it comes to ending the conversation.

6. ISTP (Introversion, Sensing, Thinking, Perception)

​“The Virtuoso”

These people have good intentions but do not execute the right way. Due to the fact that they enjoy being alone, they can often come off as rude and dismissive when you try to discuss something with them.

If the ISTP thinks something you said is wrong, they'll cut you off and bring the conversation back to them. These arguments will be quick because an ISTP will end it before you can even get your point out.

Josie Fuller is a writer who studies Journalism and Women's Studies at The University of Florida. Her work has been featured on The Tab.