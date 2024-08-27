Frugal Employee Says His Co-Workers Have ‘Lost Their Minds’ Ordering DoorDash All The Time — ‘They Shill Out Hundreds Of Dollars A Month’

Whether you’re sick, in the middle of a meeting, or simply craving something specific, apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats have grown immensely popular in delivering meals right to your door.

However, they charge a pretty penny to do so.

One critic took to the Reddit “Frugal” forum to vent about co-workers who, he said, "lost their minds" by regularly indulging in the expense of DoorDash.

A frugal employee claimed his colleagues have 'lost their minds' for regularly ordering food through DoorDash — ‘I feel like an alien watching a strange culture.’

The thrifty worker wrote, “My co-workers are DoorDashing dinner, and I entertained the idea of getting something. The single serving of ice cream would have been $6.71 before tax, and the 7-inch sandwich I considered getting would have been $23!"

fizkes | Shutterstock

Unable to wrap his head around the exorbitant cost, he wrote, "It's honestly appalling.”

Despite his shock over the inflated prices on the app, his co-workers didn’t bat an eye ordering their meals. They criticized him for choosing not to order anything.

“My workers happily shill out hundreds a month doing this,” he explained. “I think it’s become a running joke to watch me hem and haw over the app and then finally give up.”

Considering the astronomical prices on many delivery apps, he can’t wrap his head around his co-workers' spending habits.

“I feel like an alien watching a strange culture when I see the way my colleagues spend.”

A simple meal can be upwards of $40 for one person, with added delivery fees, tips, and surge pricing on food — an absolutely appalling price to pay for this Reddit poster. However, commenters argued that going out to eat, buying groceries, driving to the store, or making a meal at home can all be equally expensive.

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock.com

Of course, this Reddit poster shouldn’t feel obligated to indulge in food delivery with his colleagues — it’s his choice, just as it's his co-workers' prerogative to spend on indulgences like food delivery.

“The prices are appalling,” he wrote. “The inflation is insane, and I’m not crazy for thinking so.”

Food, in general, is a luxury in today's economy regardless of if it's delivered or bought at a grocery store.

Considering the incredible rise in grocery prices, alongside the consequential impacts of inflation on food delivery prices, there’s not often a frugal choice when it comes to feeding yourself and your family.

Often, people are choosing convenience and accessibility over price, because everything is so expensive.

Many people in the comments argued that this Reddit poster was being unfairly “judgmental” towards colleagues. “Just because you wouldn’t choose to spend your money on DoorDash doesn’t mean that it’s insane,” one wrote, relaying the sentiment many others shared.

“I might agree with you that it’s insane to spend money on food delivery,” another wrote. “But, as others have said, different priorities. Different prioritizes saving money. Some splurge on other things… I spent $12K on a vacation — That’s my priority.”

It doesn’t make you “insane” or “cheap” to choose different things to spend your money on.

Especially at work, where most people need a pick-me-up to get through their day or shift, it’s no surprise that many colleagues would prefer to pay for the convenience of what they want, ensuring a moment of pleasure during a stressful day. “I used to order food,” another commenter wrote, “because I could leave work earlier than if I left to get lunch.”

Everyone manages their spending differently. This Reddit poster isn’t “cheap” for choosing not to indulge in delivery at work, and in the same vein, his co-workers haven't "lost their minds" for choosing to.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.