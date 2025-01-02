Mom Shares Her Velcro Trick To Keep Her Baby From Moving Around On A Plane

Anyone who has ever flown with children knows just how difficult it is to keep them still. Between fighting over who gets the window seat and wanting to run up and down the aisle, keeping them seated the entire flight is a nearly impossible mission (and the glares from other passengers don’t make it any easier).

Luckily, one mother is sharing her travel hack that keeps her kids seated and still during the flight for any parents worried about flying with their kids.

The mom uses Velcro straps to keep her toddler seated throughout the flight.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 26 million times, a mom named Lisa Flom revealed the trick she wishes she had known as a first-time mom.

While flying with her young daughter and toddler, the mom placed two Velcro straps down on the seat next to her. She then proceeded to place two similar straps on her toddler’s pajamas.

When she put her toddler in the seat, the Velcro straps stuck together and prevented the little girl from getting up.

While she could move her arms to retrieve her snacks, if she happened to drop them next to her sister, she would not be sliding off her seat or running up and down the aisles anytime soon!

Once the flight was over, the mother peeled the Velcro straps off of the plane seat and her daughter’s pajamas to save for the next flight.

While she clearly believed that she was doing something right, others begged to differ.

Some people argued that while the Velcro straps would keep children from moving around, they would make their frustration known in a way that would inconvenience the other passengers.

“[This would work] until 5 seconds later when my child would use their vocal cords to express their frustration,” one TikTok user commented.

“And then everyone gets to listen to the screaming the whole flight,” another user wrote.

“Imagine trying to sleep and every few seconds you hear the Velcro ripping apart,” another user noted.

Others believed that there were much simpler methods for getting your child to sit still during flights.

“Umm just bring her car seat,” one user suggested.

“Use the seatbelt,” another user wrote.

However, even with a car seat, a seatbelt, or Velcro straps, there is little one can do to prevent their children from wanting to move about the cabin and growing frustrated.

To reduce the risk of unhappy children throwing a tantrum on a long flight from having to sit for a long period, parents should come prepared with toys, activities, and snacks that will keep them occupied.

If all else fails, it is worth a shot to let them stretch their legs in the aisle when the flight attendants are not doing their in-flight food and drink service.

While the Velcro straps may not be the optimal solution for every parent, they are clearly working for this mom and toddler — and their use is not limited to just airplanes!

