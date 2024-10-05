The Heartwarming Way Airline Passengers Reacted When A 2-Year-Old Girl ‘Lost Patience’ During A Long Flight Delay

A bit of compassion can go a long way for tired kids and stressed parents on planes.

Written on Oct 05, 2024

Little girl on plane Halfpoint | Shutterstock
No one enjoys a flight delay, especially when you've already boarded the plane. Sitting on the tarmac waiting for an undetermined amount of time for an often undisclosed reason is a universally frustrating experience. 

When a mom and her 2-year-old daughter found themselves in such a situation, the little girl began singing to distract herself. Instead of shooting dirty looks at the girl’s mother or shushing her to be quiet, other passengers did something that the little girl and her mother will likely never forget — joined in.

When the 2-year-old girl 'lost patience' and began singing during a long flight delay, fellow airline passengers sang along. 

Even adults get antsy when waiting to deboard a delayed plane. When the toddler understandably started to lose her patience, she kept herself calm and entertained by singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

However, she soon realized that she was not alone in her karaoke session.

Passengers joining in to create a happy moment for her.
byu/mindyour inHumansBeingBros

RELATED: Airline Passengers Give A 5-Year-Old Boy A Ceremony Mid-Flight After He Missed His Kindergarten Graduation

In a heartwarming video captured by the little girl’s mother and posted on the subreddit, r/HumansBeingBros, other plane passengers can be heard singing along with the young girl.

As soon as she heard her flight mates join in on the tune, the little girl whipped her head around, grinning, shocked by her fellow singers. By the end, everyone was cheering and clapping, clearly able to forget about their predicament for a few moments.  

“This made my day!” one Redditor commented.

“The kindness of others melts my heart. That brightened up her day, and she will never forget it!” another user wrote.

Anyone who has traveled by plane before knows how stressful and exhausting the experience can be, between endless delays, cramped seats, and the constant hustling of heavy luggage.  

Tired child on airplane Irina Wilhauk | Shutterstock

RELATED: Couple Gets Spit On Repeatedly By An Unruly Child On A Plane — Despite Her Parents Using 'Gentle Parenting' To Get Her To Stop

The whole ordeal is made even more difficult when you throw young children into the mix — and like us, they can become frustrated and restless on flights.

Instead of getting aggravated at kids or their parents, it's much better to show basic consideration and compassion, even if that means singing the child's favorite song along with them to calm them down.

Singing is a helpful tool for children to keep their emotions in check.

Songs are a great way for children to learn to understand and express their feelings and emotions. Songs they are familiar with, like the classic “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” also provide them with a sense of comfort. 

@lanazimet Singing to your baby has so many benefits ❤️ #baby #babyboy #babyboysoftiktok #6months #6monthsold #maternity #motherhood #firsttimemom #momsoftiktok #singing #babydevelopment ♬ original sound - — Lana

“The familiarity of the nursery rhyme, even if you’re changing the words to match the activity you’re doing, is calming for children,” Anne Belcher, a children’s music teacher, explained.

Singing along with kids can benefit your emotional well-being as well, as it "releases endorphins or feel-good hormones,” Belcher added.

Plane rides, especially those with delays, are inherently stressful. It seems this impromptu sing-along likely helped everyone on the plane, not just the little girl.

RELATED: Woman Who Paid For 2 Seats On A Plane Due To Her Weight Is Asked To 'Squeeze' Into One So A Toddler Could Sit There

