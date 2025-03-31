5 Micro-Habits Of Women Who Are An Unstoppable Force In Life

Women who have tapped into their divine feminine energy move through life with an impressive amount of confidence, grace, and purpose. These woman have adopted micro-habits that make them an unstoppable force in life.

They don't allow obstacles to bring them down, nor do they ruminate on things that can go wrong when it's time to confront the goals and aspirations that they have for themselves. They use their femininity as a superpower, but it can be hard to recognize that the strength they utilize is accessible through small daily habits.

In a TikTok video, an astrologer named Alexie Gigi shared five micro-habits that women can use to maximize their personal growth and activate that superpower. Gigi insisted that these habits will increase your divine feminine energy and allow you to receive good things.

Here are five micro-habits of women who are an unstoppable force in life:

1. Melting your jaw every morning

Our jaws are one of the most prominent places where we hold tension, especially if we're in survival mode. Having a tight jaw basically signals that we're in fight or flight mode, and we're bracing our bodies for something negative to come.

"Our feminine energy, our feminine bodies need that softness, need that openness to flow," explained Gigi. "So, each morning, take your fingers. First, you're gonna massage your tupples right here. Just soft, a little pressure in little circles."

Demonstrating the move, Gigi advised viewers to take two fingers and massage the masseter muscle in their jaw. As you do this, you should be repeating phrases to yourself like, "I am safe to soften." Doing this activates your parasympathetic nervous system and gets you out of that fight-or-flight mode and into a more feminine state of mind.

2. Acknowledge your womb

Gigi advised women to breathe into their wombs every day. Your womb, whether physical or energetic, holds the seat to your feminine power. It's where your intuition, power, creativity, and magnetism are born and thrive. It's also where trauma is stored. "Most of us are completely disconnected from the sacral chakra. Like the sacral chakra, it's so important for us to focus on our sacral chakra and awakening and opening that," Gigi insisted.

She claimed that by awakening your sacral chakra, you can do things like yoga and meditation, but the easiest way is to take both your hands and put them right below your belly button and hold that space. That is your womb space, according to Gigi. You will then close your eyes and acknowledge it by breathing deeply into the space.

"Inhale slowly into that space, and then feel it expand. Just acknowledge it and sit with it for even three seconds of your day."

3. Sip your water like a goddess

Gigi pointed out that we're always consuming and rushing without taking the time to be present. With femininity, it's all about being able to receive, and this starts by letting the universe know that you're ready to receive.

"Even in the smallest, tiniest way, which is literally by drinking water," she said. "Instead of multitasking when you drink water. Grab your water with two hands. You can even set a little intention in your water."

silviarita | Canva Pro

Gigi encouraged women to feel the weight of the water, drink it slowly, and as it touches their lips, say affirming statements. Phrases like, "I receive nourishment. I receive life. I receive and allow." Saying this shifts your energy field and teaches your body that you're worthy of receiving.

4. Nightly mirror work

"I've talked about mirror work so many times before, but it is so magical and so beautiful," Gigi said. "Especially for connecting to your divine feminine energy. Your voice carries creation codes, and mirrors are literally portals."

Gigi claimed that portals are a way of seeing who you are becoming. So, every night, she advised women to look at themselves in the mirror, staring into their eyes, and while it may feel uncomfortable at first, the results are worth it. It will end up feeling more normal the more times you do it.

When you're looking into the mirror, speak identity-level truths in the present tense. So you can say, "I'm already her," or "I am the embodiment of love." If you're trying to manifest something, say whatever you're trying to manifest in the present tense. This ends up re-programming your subconscious.

5. Do one thing incredibly slowly

Gigi explained that it's easy to pick one thing, and it can be anything that you do every single day. It could be brushing your hair, putting your lotion on, doing your mascara, putting on your lip liner, shampooing your hair, or washing your face. Simply pick one thing and do it slowly. Gigi insisted that slowness is all about feminine alchemy. So, choose that one thing and slow it down by 90%.

"Make it feel sensual. Make it feel intentional. It's one habit [and it] recalibrates your entire nervous system," she said. "Woman does not rush. She moves like it's already hers."

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.