Men Who Can't Be Bothered To Care About How They Affect Others Usually Complain About 9 Basic Life Tasks

Some men don't care how their actions impact those around them. Instead of lending a helping hand, immature men prefer to just sit there and complain. In the moment, they think they're winning by sticking to their self-centered ways, but most people can only handle so much negativity. Eventually, they get tired of hearing these same complaints and excuses.

Men who simply cannot be bothered to care about how they affect anyone else tend to complain about these basic life tasks

1. Doing household chores

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If a man doesn't care about others, he'll always complain about doing household chores. It doesn't matter how many hours his parents or partner work. Even if his roommates are jam-packed with homework, he still won't lift a finger.

In his mind, a selfish man thinks that someone else will take care of it, but this mindset has long-term consequences. The split in household chores predicts relationship satisfaction. That's why men should never complain or dodge responsibility. Eventually, it's likely to catch up to them.

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2. Cooking their own meals

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Selfish men don't appreciate a home-cooked meal. Because they've always been catered to, they throw a fit when they have to cook their own meals.

It's childish, I know. Most adults should know how to fend for themselves without complaining. But selfish men would rather starve than get up and make something to eat. That's probably why they order takeout so much. Despite it causing health problems, selfish men don't care. Even if it hurts them, they'll happily order DoorDash so long as they can sit on the couch.

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3. Keeping track of appointments

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Every adult should know what appointments they have coming up. It doesn't matter how busy life gets. Complaining about keeping track of appointments is only something a self-centered man would do. Instead of taking responsibility, he adds unnecessary negativity to a task that's part of life.

In the moment, he probably thinks he's just being human. However, constantly complaining is pretty draining. It doesn't just drain those around him. It can lead to higher levels of depression and anxiety. So, leave the complaining for another day. Remember: Your body can only handle so much negativity.

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4. Cleaning up after themselves

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Most people don't like cleaning. Especially if they're in a good mood, the last thing on their mind is, "Let me get up from my bed so I can scrub for three hours." Alas, we all must clean up after ourselves at some point. Even if we work, we need to be considerate of those around us.

Unfortunately, self-centered men only care about themselves. If it doesn't benefit them, they aren't cleaning anything. That's why they leave crumbs on the kitchen countertop. They know it's wrong, but they also know somebody else will get to it eventually.

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5. Grocery shopping

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Is grocery shopping always enjoyable? No, not really. Especially if it's super busy, grocery shopping can be pretty overwhelming. But just because it's overwhelming doesn't mean we get to stomp around like a child. Even if we're exhausted, selfish men can't avoid grocery shopping forever.

That's why complaining is pointless. Everyone in the household needs to help one another out. It's so important to show up for your loved ones. Even if they have to fake it sometimes, a positive attitude matters more than they think. But while most men understand this, selfish men will always find a way to bring the mood down by complaining.

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6. Managing their budget responsibly

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Budgeting can be pretty tiring, right? Especially as prices skyrocket, it can feel stressful to figure out where your money is going. Still, as adults, everyone's got to manage their budget responsibly. Even if it's tempting to overspend, people who create a budget should stick with it.

Unfortunately, selfish men don't want to. They're smart enough to say no, but not disciplined enough to stand on business. That's why they have a bad habit of overspending. Because selfish men are only focused on their own needs, they forget the needs of everyone around them.

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7. Maintaining personal hygiene

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Nobody should be complaining about maintaining personal hygiene. It doesn't matter how exhausted they are. Having good hygiene is the bare minimum. After all, hygiene directly impacts our health. That's why men who complain about maintaining it are a glaring red flag.

If they complain about that, they'll complain about everything. Whether it's dishes or mopping the floor, it's all the same. He'll treat everything like an inconvenience and always make excuses. So, be wary of these types of men. They're usually red flags.

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8. Paying bills on time

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People want to be around others who are relatively positive. That doesn't mean they expect them to be happy-go-lucky 24/7, but if they complain about paying bills on time, they don't care how it affects others. Are things expensive right now? Absolutely, but being negative all the time isn't helping.

Financial stress is real, and it doesn't just impact one person. It impacts everyone in the house. That's why men and women need to approach financial subjects differently. Instead of complaining about paying bills, it's much better to have a game plan and stick to it.

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9. Keeping promises and commitments

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Nobody is perfect. Both men and women break promises. But if we truly cherish the people closest to us, we'll always do our best to keep our promises and commitments. Even if that means sacrificing an ounce of our own happiness, we should be willing to do so to keep our relationship intact.

Selfish men don't care about all that. If promises or commitment don't serve them, they'll bail at the last minute. It doesn't matter who it is. Friends, family, lovers- they're all treated the same. Selfish men complain before dropping off the face of the Earth.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.