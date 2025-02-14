Dad's Dating Advice Makes Man Question If He's Mature Enough To Have A Girlfriend

A man was confused after his dad called him, seemingly upset that his youngest son had just started dating. When the man asked why his dad had an issue with the teen dating, he made it clear that it wasn’t the act of dating in high school that he had an issue with. Instead, what he told his oldest son nearly brought him to tears and left him questioning whether or not he was even mature enough to date.

Advertisement

The dad told his oldest son that if you are ready to date, you should be ready to find new ways to make your partner feel special every day.

Andrew Lafferty took to TikTok to share the powerful dating advice his dad revealed to him. According to Lafferty, his younger brother, who is in high school, recently jumped into the dating world to the dismay of his father.

“He was like, ‘This is ridiculous,’” Lafferty recalled. When he asked his dad why he had an issue with his younger brother dating, assuming that it was due to his age, his dad gave him an answer he was not expecting. “He's not too young to date. He's too immature to find unique ways to make a woman feel special every day,” the father shared.

Advertisement

Lafferty said it was one of the nicest things he had ever heard his dad say, leaving him wondering if he was even ready to date as a grown man.“I'm just trying to text back," Lafferty quipped. "I'm just trying to not get bored or be boring enough to text them, and then also, I like hugs,” he said.

Others were also moved by the dad’s true and heartfelt dating advice.

“We need to see this man, specifically a series of his advice,” one TikTok user commented. “Is your dad teaching a class? Workshop? Get him on a podcast ASAP,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

“Well, I think your mom won the lottery with your Dad. This is so cute,” another wrote.

The dad's advice was certainly solid. According to a 2017 survey, nearly 60% of Americans wish their partner was "sweeter" and made them feel more special. Feeling special doesn't require a grand gesture, either.

In fact, licensed marriage and family therapist Kiaundra Jackson told Bustle that being an active listener is the first step in truly making your partner feel like they are one in a million. She said, "You do not have to say a word or try to fix any problems, but lending a listening ear can go a long way to make your partner fall deeper in love with you because they feel heard."

F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The dad's advice is especially relevant for couples who have been together for a long time.

It's easy for couples who have been together for a while to get stuck in a rut. Work, dinner, TV, bed — rinse, repeat. That level of comfort does not mean that your partner doesn't want to feel special, however.

Showing your appreciation for your partner and that you are invested in their happiness and in the growth of your relationship is what the dad ultimately meant with his advice. It's not about declaring your love on social media or spending all your savings on a lavish trip. It's about making an effort.

Whether you’re in high school or in your 40s, make sure that you are committed to doing whatever it takes to make your partner feel seen and cherished. You could cook a new meal for them each week. You could surprise them with new date night ideas. Whatever it may be, make sure your actions come from your heart, and that alone will make your partner feel like they won the lottery.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.