Woman Sent A List Of Requirements To A Man She Met On A Dating App That Included Him Earning A Salary Of $300K

Nowadays, dating looks much different than a mere decade ago. The popularity of dating apps has made it virtually impossible for people to find connections outside of Hinge, Tinder, and Bumble. And if it's not dating apps, then it's regular social media apps, like Instagram and X, where people simply slide into each other's DMs and meet that way.

While there are countless reasons why people, especially those in younger generations, are struggling to make genuine connections and actually enjoy the process, one of the main reasons is the unrealistic standards that people using the apps have. Such was the case for one man, who took to the subreddit "r/Tinder" to share that after matching with a woman on Hinge, he was shocked when she sent over a rather extensive list of what she looks for in a partner.

Advertisement

A woman sent a list of requirements for her dating match that included him earning a salary of $300K.

In her Hinge profile, the woman mentioned having a checklist of things she looks for in a partner, and intrigued, the man who matched with her asked if she would show him. At first, he must have thought that it would be basic things like being emotionally mature, intelligent, kind to others, funny, and smart, but it wasn't quite like that.

Reddit

Advertisement

"Bare minimum for [a] Husband," is what she titled the list. While some of them were fairly normal, including her future husband being generous, spoiling her, chivalrous, and supporting her goals and lifestyle, she also demanded that whoever she married would have to earn $300,000 or more.

Considering only one in ten adults (10%) met their partner on a dating app, meaning it's a bit unlikely that a person would find their lifelong partner on Hinge, she seemed quite adamant about how much he would have to earn.

The conversation between him and this woman seemed to end right after she sent her list, and rightfully so. Most regular people aren't earning anywhere near $300,000. It's one thing if you want to date someone who's making the same amount of money as you, or maybe a little bit over, but it's another thing to have the unrealistic expectation that they should be making six figures and living a lavish life.

Advertisement

Nearly half of U.S. employees aren't making a livable wage.

According to a survey conducted by the Dayforce Living Wage Index, developed in partnership with the Living Wage Institute, only 56% of full-time workers in the U.S. are making a living wage, while 44% are not earning enough to cover their family’s basic needs.

The research also indicated that workers making less than $50,000 a year are significantly more likely to rate their wellness as poor or very poor compared to peers earning more. Between inflation, a looming recession, and an abysmal job market, employee wellness will likely only decrease.

Many single daters have admitted that inflation has impacted their dating lives.

Mike Jones | Canva Pro

Advertisement

According to a LendingTree survey of 2,000 respondents, 65% said that inflation has impacted how they date. Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) are trying to spend less money on dates, and 21% are going on fewer dates.

81% of Americans actively looking for love agree that dating might be easier if they had more money, with 33% turning down dates because they simply can't afford to do anything. So, maybe it is good to be transparent about what you're looking for in a partner, especially financially, but you should probably be prepared to be disappointed when that person politely declines to go on a date or talk to you further.

Instead of prioritizing financial status in a partner, people should focus on matching morals and values. Money comes, and money goes. Things like that are quite fleeting, but what matters most is finding someone who can support you through all the tumultuous and unexpected moments that life brings.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.