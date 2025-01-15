Woman Finds Herself Starting To ‘Hate Women’ After Posing As Her Male Friend On A Dating App In An Attempt To Prove How Easy It Is

Nowadays, dating apps, like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, are common avenues that people use to set up dates and search for romantic connections. Yet, that doesn't mean they make dating easy, at least for half of the demographic.

After a male friend lamented over the difficulty of dating apps, Houston-based TikTok user Joanna set out to prove him wrong. She conducted an experiment, creating a Hinge account for her friend Pete; however, the findings were not what she anticipated.

Advertisement

She found herself starting to 'hate women' after posing as her male friend on a dating app to prove how easy it is.

"One of my guy friends gave me permission to make a Hinge account for him because I was telling him how easy dating is with dating apps," Joanna began her video. "He was telling me it's incredibly difficult and I was like, P, you must be doing something wrong."

Joanna created the Hinge account and quickly began swiping and messaging. She soon realized that life as a man on a dating app was not as easy as she expected.

Advertisement

“I’ve been a virtual boy for three days, and I've never felt this bad about myself,” she admitted. “I feel like a freaking loser trying to get these girls to like me.”

It became so dire that Joanna confessed she was starting to "hate women." She explained that even when she liked women's profiles who were less attractive than her friend, she still couldn't secure him a match.

“What level of delusion has entered women's heads?” she questioned. “What is going on? It is so difficult dating as a boy. I hate it.”

Some commenters insisted it was a 'skill issue' that resulted in a lack of messages.

In a follow-up video, Joanna admitted that she may just not be adept at dating as a man. "I just have zero rizz or whatever," she joked before showing screenshots of some messages she sent women on behalf of Pete.

Advertisement

The first messages on dating apps are especially important. Joanna's introduction as Pete to a woman named Dallena was "Knock knock." When Dallena didn't respond, she followed up with "I guess no one's home."

Commenters were not impressed. "Starting with knock knock is wild but double texting less than 24 hours later is CRAZY!" one user wrote. "[You] really did him dirty with that one."

Advertisement

Dating apps have created a sense of hopelessness for both men and women, albeit in different ways.

It's true that men don't get as many swipes on dating apps as women. According to data from the Pew Research Center, 64% of men say "they have felt insecure because of the lack of messages they received."

However, that doesn't mean it's all sunshine and rainbow for women. Instead of a lack of messages, they are stuck dealing with men who seem to lack a modicum of basic respect.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Of women under 50 who have used dating apps, 56% report receiving a sexually explicit message or image they didn’t ask for, 43% have had someone continue to contact them after they said they were not interested, 37% have been called an offensive name, and 11% have received threats of physical harm.

Oftentimes men don't seem to think of women on dating apps as actual human beings because all of their interactions happen behind a screen. So, maybe there is a reason beyond a lack of rizz that many men struggle to secure dates online.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.