Men Admit To All The Feminine Stuff They'd Do (If They Didn't Feel Judged)

Feminism is the talk of the town lately. Women are standing up for their rights, calling out the people and establishments that are keeping them down, and banning together to fight against gender inequality.

While men sometimes seem like the enemy of this movement, the truth is, many of them are getting left behind in the quest for equality, too. In 2023, when life is supposed to be getting more progressive, men are still feeling pressured to appear masculine even though there are plenty of feminine things guys love.

There are certain gender norms and expectations that men still feel the need to adhere to, and frankly, it’s all kind of bullsh*t.

A recent Reddit thread was uncovered where one person asked, “What thing would you do if it wasn’t so ‘feminine’ or socially ‘unacceptable’?"

With answers like “hair removal on my a**” and “saying that cute things are cute,” it became pretty addicting to scroll through the feed and see what else men wished they could do if they wouldn’t be judged for it. Here's what they had to say.

Here are all the feminine things men admit they would do (if they weren't judged for it):

1. They want to smell like flowers.

“They're all flowery and fruity and sweet. I wish I could smell like a flowerbed all the time without getting judged.”

2. They want to use the perfume that women use.

“It’s a really simple thing, but girls just f*cking smell good.”

3. They want to stay up to date on proper skin care.

“One night, my girlfriend decided to use one of those face mask things. So, I decided why the hell can't I make my skin all nice and soft? Now I'm addicted and do them at least twice a week.”

4. They want to wear yoga pants.

“If I didn't have a penis, I would only wear yoga pants.”

5. They want to wear comfortable leggings.

“I bought some fleece long underwear that is more or less a male equivalent to fleece lined leggings. I told my wife I now 100 percent understand why she wears yoga pants and leggings at every available opportunity.”

6. They want to make quilts.

“Honestly, I think I'd get into quilting. I think it's awesome that you can make something like a quilt and give it to someone, who'll literally wrap themselves in the gift you've made them.”

7. They want to take up knitting as a hobby.

“I'd knit so hard, bro.”

Aside from the things they wish they could wear or the ways they want to smell, these men also feel that they have to refrain from certain hobbies that aren’t deemed masculine enough. Ladies, maybe it’s time to start bringing a little feminism into the life of your guy by finding out what they would do if they wouldn’t judged. Hey, you might just get a new spa partner out of it.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on travel and adventure, women's health, pop culture, and relationships. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, MSN, and Matador Network.