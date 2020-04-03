10 Best Face Masks For Self-Care When You're Feeling Stressed Out

Best paired with a bath.

Given the current state of coronavirus (COVID-10) affairs, suffice to say we're all a little ... stressed out. The majority of us — as well as a staggering number of people worldwide — are confined to their homes in attempt to social distance from one another to flatten the pandemic's curve. What this means? Minding our mental health is critical at this juncture— and a big part of maintaining positive mental health is self-care. One of my favorite ways to destress when I'm feeling particularly anxious — what has been a lot lately — is to run a bath and pair it with a face mask. Something about running water combined with the soothing aspects of a DIY spa experience (combined, also, with putting down my phone and reading a book) puts my mind at ease and allows me to center myself — even if it's just for five minutes. Here are a few of my favorite face masks and sheet masks for your own moment of zen. (PS: They also work just as well to wear while watching TV!)

1. Mandarin Moisture Masque

This refreshing moisture gel mask imparts a bouquet of fresh mandarin oranges to awaken the senses.

(June Jacobs, $52)

2. Mask-imum Revival Hydra-Plumping Mask

A multifunctional treatment mask that calms the look of skin while providing essential moisture and dissolving excess oil and impurities.

(Naturally Serious, $42)

3. Honey Moisture Mask With Propolis Extract

This super-hydrating mask was developed to relieve dry, stressed skin that has been over-exposed to pollution and harsh weather. Their formula includes propolis extract, made by bees to protect their hives, as well as naturally nourishing honey to revitalize and transform your skin's texture.

(Lather, $27)

4. Deep Hydration Masque

Instant hydration & rejuvenation to your skin for youthful, healthy-looking skin after just one application.

(Odacité, $50)

5. Royal Masque Collective

Filled with magical botanicals like manuka honey, which is incredibly hydrating and oxgenates pores to draw out bacteria without drying or stripping the skin.

(Ranavat, $32 for 6)

6. Chamomile Calming Mask

Chamomile soothes, softens, and calms even the most sensitive skin. It also helps to reduce redness and inflammation commonly assocaited with rosacea.

(Nest Bedding, $20)

7. In-Circadian Night Mask

An overnight mask! This mask is inspired by the skin's natural circadian rhythm and works alongside the skin's regeneration process while you sleep. This thirst-quenching mask is ideal for those with tired or dry skin looking for the perfect morning glow and boost of hydration.

(Ulta, $24.99)

8. Glam Up Facial Sheets

Developed and made in Korea, these colorfully-packed masks contain enatural extracts such as aloe, peppermint, green tea, acaiberry, oatmeal, tea tree, tomato, pomegranate, avocado, lemon, shea butter, and sake (Japanese rice).

(Amazon, $9.90)

9. TonyMoly I'm Real Hydrating Sheet Mask

This fun and colorful sheet mask collection features ten different ingredients that help soothe and brighten your skin. The 3-layer pulp sheet is filled with natural ingredients and soaked in different types of enriched essence to yield maximum hydration for your skin.

(Amazon, $26)

10. Honey Sheet Mask

Fresh honey is an undeniable dose of sweetness. Full of antioxidants, it also holds myriad beneficial properties for your skin.

(Amazon, $14)

And don't forget soothing eye patches!

24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

The ultimate in luxury, these anti-aging eye contour gel patches are infused with pure 24K gold and colloidal gold to help lift and firm the appearance of the delicate eye area in just 10 minutes. Opulent glow, here you come!

(Peter Thomas Roth, $75)

Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Mask

Combining expertise in bio-cellulose technology to intensely hydrate and moisturize your eye area with a unique dragon blood complex.

(Bluemercury, $49)

