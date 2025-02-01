Psychology Says If You Can Master These 6 Nighttime Skills, You'll Remain Happy Into Your 80s

Waking up groggy and unprepared does not make for a happy morning. Some habits can be bad for your sleep cycle, so of course there are also habits you can form to improve your sleep quality.

By incorporating these skills into your sleep routine, you can immediately reap the positive benefits of higher-quality sleep, which supports mental well-being and overall happiness with life into old age.

If you can master these nighttime skills, you'll remain happy well into your 80s:

1. Be conscious of what you drink before bed

While a glass of wine or another boozy nightcap can make for a nice night, it does not support your goals for the next day, as shown by a study in Behavioral Sleep Medicine. Stick with better-for-you before-bed drinks that won't mess with your energy or sleep. Water, fruit juice, and herbal teas are all great ideas.

Advertisement

2. Be aware of how you snack before bed, too

Studies in Advances in Nutrition explored how certain snacking can support a healthy night's sleep. Opt for light, calm-inducing snacks (around 150 calories) that contain melatonin, potassium, magnesium, or carbohydrates to assist in feeling sleepy.

3. Lay out your outfit for the next day

Westock Productions via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Spend 10 minutes tidying up your home and packing up your work and gym bags for the following day to avoid racing around looking for your keys, glasses, and the shirt you want to wear. This way, you wake up to a clean, relaxing space, and you'll have more time to linger over your coffee and breakfast. As this becomes a routine, your peace of mind will help you reduce pre-sleep anxiety and allow you more relaxation before sleep

4. Write down your next's days goals

Instead of trying to run down a long mental list (and inevitably forget something),write down what you need to do the following day — especially the things you tend to forget, as suggested by 2017 research. Since I've adopted this habit, I'm much calmer in the morning and have not left my apartment without grabbing my lunch first.

5. Turn all devices off

Research from The Sleep Health Journal advised that keeping your electronics on all night is affecting your sleep patterns, which can zap your energy the following morning. Say goodbye to Netflix binges in bed, and unwind with a book or magazine instead.

Advertisement

6. Listen to your body's tired signals

Listen to your body when it's tired, as supported by research from the Alternative Medicine Journal. It's imperative to make sure you're getting at least seven hours of sleep every night, so you wake up feeling fabulous and ready to take on whatever tomorrow might bring.

Sleep is a crucial factor to maintain life-long happiness and a great way to better ensure quality sleep is to be prepared. You can make a few changes to your evening routine and create a more restful state of mind. Then, you can drift blissfully into the type of sleep that refreshes and renews. Instead of dreading getting out of bed, you'll awaken ready to greet the challenges of the day.

Advertisement

Llizzie Fuhr is a former associate editor for Popsugar.